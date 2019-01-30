Detecting inconsistencies in large biological networks with answer set programming
- We introduce an approach to detecting inconsistencies in large biological networks by using answer set programming. To this end, we build upon a recently proposed notion of consistency between biochemical/genetic reactions and high-throughput profiles of cell activity. We then present an approach based on answer set programming to check the consistency of large-scale data sets. Moreover, we extend this methodology to provide explanations for inconsistencies by determining minimal representations of conflicts. In practice, this can be used to identify unreliable data or to indicate missing reactions.
|Martin GebserORCiD, Torsten SchaubORCiDGND, Sven ThieleORCiDGND, Philippe Veber
|answer set programming; bioinformatics; consistency; diagnosis
|Theory and Practice of Logic Programming 11 (2011) 2–3, pp. 323–360 DOI 10.1017/S1471068410000554
