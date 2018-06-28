Schließen

The metabolic significance of the NAD+ salvage pathway and the alternative pathway of respiration in Arabidopsis thaliana

Author:Phuong Anh Pham
Advisor:Alisdair R. Fernie, Peter Geigenberger, Lee Sweetlove
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/05/22
Release Date:2018/06/28
Pagenumber:186
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

