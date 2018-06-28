The metabolic significance of the NAD+ salvage pathway and the alternative pathway of respiration in Arabidopsis thaliana
|Author:
|Phuong Anh Pham
|Advisor:
|Alisdair R. Fernie, Peter Geigenberger, Lee Sweetlove
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/05/22
|Release Date:
|2018/06/28
|Pagenumber:
|186
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie