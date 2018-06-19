Schließen

Oslo zwischen Berlin und Moskau

Metadaten
Author:Matthias Dornfeldt
ISBN:978-3-945878-85-9
ISSN:0944-8101
Parent Title (German):Welt-Trends : das außenpolitische Journal
Subtitle (German):Norwegens ausbalancierte Erdöl- und Erdgaspolitik
Publisher:WeltTrends
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/06/19
Volume:26
Issue:140
First Page:40
Last Page:44
Organizational units:Extern / WeltTrends e.V. Potsdam
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

