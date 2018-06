Industrie 4.0 und demografische Entwicklung aus strukturationstheoretischer Sicht

The aim of the work is to develop a heuristic frame of reference to explain complexity in the context of industry 4.0 and demographic development from a structural theory perspective. With regard to the cognitive requirements to be expected from employees in the future, it is essential to ask which challenges companies face in terms of attitude and behaviour, as well as the experience and knowledge of their employees, and which approaches have so far proved helpful in dealing with these challenges in practice. In Chapter 1, the current situation is described first. The terms industry 4.0 and demographic development are discussed and brought into a theoretical context. In Chapter 2 , the theoretical foundation of the work is given. In doing so, a structure-theoretical view of companies as socio-technical systems is adopted. This "non-deterministic" view creates a process view of the process of change in companies, which makes it possible to include employees as actively acting actors in the sense of "organising" in an explanation of

The aim of the work is to develop a heuristic frame of reference to explain complexity in the context of industry 4.0 and demographic development from a structural theory perspective. With regard to the cognitive requirements to be expected from employees in the future, it is essential to ask which challenges companies face in terms of attitude and behaviour, as well as the experience and knowledge of their employees, and which approaches have so far proved helpful in dealing with these challenges in practice. In Chapter 1, the current situation is described first. The terms industry 4.0 and demographic development are discussed and brought into a theoretical context. In Chapter 2 , the theoretical foundation of the work is given. In doing so, a structure-theoretical view of companies as socio-technical systems is adopted. This "non-deterministic" view creates a process view of the process of change in companies, which makes it possible to include employees as actively acting actors in the sense of "organising" in an explanation of possible connections between industry 4.0 and demographic development. In this sense, the socio-technical systems approach and the structuring theory form the "core" of the heuristic reference framework to be developed. The content of the theory-based heuristic frame of reference follows in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Chapter 3 describes selected aspects of future work requirements, which were determined by a systematic preparation of the current state of research on Industry 4.0. They form the "design limits" within which different new or changed demands on employees in the design of Industry 4.0 can be derived, depending on the operational situation. In Chapter 4, selected aspects of human activity are described using the example of older employees in the form of two focal points. The first focus concerns possible influencing factors on the attitude and behaviour of older employees in the change process due to a prevailing age structure in the company. The basis for this was the stigmatisation theory as an interactionist approach of social theory. The second focus, the selected action-theoretical aspects of ageing research from developmental psychology, takes a life span perspective. The complexity-induced factors that deal with the adaptation of older employees to changed external and personal living conditions from an action-theoretical perspective are systematized. Subsequently, a first theory-based frame of reference is derived on the basis of previous theoretical preliminary considerations. Chapters 5 and 6 describe the empirical part, conducting semi-structured interviews, of the work. The aim of the empirical study was, in addition to the theoretical foundation, to concretise the theory-based heuristic frame of reference with practical experience and, if necessary, to supplement it. Based on the theory-based heuristic frame of reference, the experience of 23 experts was tested in personal interviews by means of partially-structured interviews. After Chapter 5 describes the procedure of the empirical investigation, Chapter 6 describes the results of the qualitative survey. For this purpose, the personal conversations become influential factors in the design and implementation of Industry 4.0 in the context of demographic development were analysed and clustered into the superordinate categories of action competence, attitude/behaviour and empirical knowledge. Subsequently, the theory-based heuristic frame of reference is concretised and supplemented by the superordinate categories and factors from the expert discussions. In Chapter 7 , exemplary implications for practice are derived on the basis of the heuristic reference framework and the recommendations from the expert interviews. Possibilities for intervention to support a positive willingness to change and a positive change behaviour for the structural change are then pointed out. These include; adapting management behavior in the change process, dealing with the paradox of stability and flexibility, dealing with age stereotypes in companies, supporting strategies for selection, optimization and compensation, and measures to align activities with the potential risks of employees. In conclusion, a summary, a precis and an outlook will then be given in Chapter 8.

