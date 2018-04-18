Schließen

Stress and Alterations in the Pain Matrix

  The genesis of chronic pain is explained by a biopsychosocial model. It hypothesizes an interdependency between environmental and genetic factors provoking aberrant long-term changes in biological and psychological regulatory systems. Physiological effects of psychological and physical stressors may play a crucial role in these maladaptive processes. Specifically, long-term demands on the stress response system may moderate central pain processing and influence descending serotonergic and noradrenergic signals from the brainstem, regulating nociceptive processing at the spinal level. However, the underlying mechanisms of this pathophysiological interplay still remain unclear. This paper aims to shed light on possible pathways between physical (exercise) and psychological stress and the potential neurobiological consequences in the genesis and treatment of chronic pain, highlighting evolving concepts and promising research directions in the treatment of chronic pain. Two treatment forms (exercise and mindfulness-based stress reduction as exemplary therapies), their interaction, and the dose-response will be discussed in more detail, which might pave the way to a better understanding of alterations in the pain matrix and help to develop future prevention and therapeutic concepts

Metadaten
Author:Pia-Maria WippertGND, Christine WiebkingORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph15040785
ISSN:1660-4601
ISSN:1661-7827
Parent Title (English):International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
Subtitle (English):A Biopsychosocial Perspective on Back Pain and Its Prevention and Treatment
Publisher:MDPI AG
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/18
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2018/06/15
Tag:allostatic load; back pain; chronic pain; exercise; neuroplasticity; pain matrix; physical activity; relaxation; stress
Volume:15
Issue:4
First Page:1
Last Page:11
Funder:Universität Potsdam, Publikationsfonds
Grant Number:PA 2018_17
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 438

