Strategic sexual signals

  • The color red has special meaning in mating-relevant contexts. Wearing red can enhance perceptions of women's attractiveness and desirability as a potential romantic partner. Building on recent findings, the present study examined whether women's (N = 74) choice to display the color red is influenced by the attractiveness of an expected opposite-sex interaction partner. Results indicated that female participants who expected to interact with an attractive man displayed red (on clothing, accessories, and/or makeup) more often than a baseline consisting of women in a natural environment with no induced expectation. In contrast, when women expected to interact with an unattractive man, they eschewed red, displaying it less often than in the baseline condition. Findings are discussed with respect to evolutionary and cultural perspectives on mate evaluation and selection.

Metadaten
Author:Daniela Niesta KayserORCiD, Maria Agthe, Jon K. Maner
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-411880
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41188
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwisseschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):women's display versus avoidance of the color red depends on the attractiveness of an anticipated interaction partner
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (513)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/25
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/25
Tag:beauty; clothing color; competition; enhances mens attraction; evolution; facial attractiveness; health; mate preferences; receptivity
Issue:513
Pagenumber:10
Source:PLOS ONE 11 (2016) 3, Art. e0148501 DOI 10.1371/journal.pone.0148501
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Public Library of Science (PLOS)
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

