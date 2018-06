Factors influencing the effectiveness of balance and resistance training in older adults

Background and objectives: Age-related losses of lower extremity muscle strength/power and deficits in static and particularly dynamic balance are associated with impaired functional performance and the occurrence of falls. It has been shown that balance and resistance training have the potential to improve balance and muscle strength in healthy older adults. However, it is still open to debate how the effectiveness of balance and resistance training in older adults is influenced by different factors. This includes the role of trunk muscle strength, the comprehensive effects of combined balance and resistance training, and the role of exercise supervision. Therefore, the primary objectives of this doctoral thesis are to investigate the relationship between trunk muscle strength and balance performance and to examine the effects of an expert-based balance and resistance training protocol on various measures of balance and lower extremity muscle strength/power in older adults. Furthermore, the impact of supervised versus unsupervised

Background and objectives: Age-related losses of lower extremity muscle strength/power and deficits in static and particularly dynamic balance are associated with impaired functional performance and the occurrence of falls. It has been shown that balance and resistance training have the potential to improve balance and muscle strength in healthy older adults. However, it is still open to debate how the effectiveness of balance and resistance training in older adults is influenced by different factors. This includes the role of trunk muscle strength, the comprehensive effects of combined balance and resistance training, and the role of exercise supervision. Therefore, the primary objectives of this doctoral thesis are to investigate the relationship between trunk muscle strength and balance performance and to examine the effects of an expert-based balance and resistance training protocol on various measures of balance and lower extremity muscle strength/power in older adults. Furthermore, the impact of supervised versus unsupervised balance and/or resistance training interventions in the elderly will be evaluated. Methods: Healthy older adults aged 63-80 years were included in a cross-sectional study, a longitudinal study, and a meta-analysis (range group means meta-analysis: 65.3-81.1 years) registering balance and muscle strength/power performance. Different measures of balance (i.e., static/dynamic, proactive, reactive) were examined using clinical (e.g., Romberg test) and instrumented tests (e.g., 10 meter walking test on a sensor-equipped walkway). Isometric strength of the trunk muscles was assessed using instrumented trunk muscle strength apparatus and lower extremity dynamic muscle strength/power was examined using clinical tests (e.g., Chair Stand Test). Further, a combined balance and resistance training protocol was applied to examine training-induced effects on balance and muscle strength/power as well as the role of supervision in older adults. Results: Findings revealed that measures of trunk muscle strength and static steady-state balance as well as specific measures of dynamic steady-state balance were significantly associated in the elderly (0.42 ≤ r ≤ 0.57). Combined balance and resistance training significantly improved older adults' static/dynamic steady-state (e.g., Romberg test; habitual gait speed), pro-active (e.g., Timed Up and Go Test), and reactive balance (e.g., Push and Release Test) as well as muscle strength/power (e.g., Chair Stand Test) (0.62 ≤ Cohen’s d ≤ 2.86; all p < 0.05). Supervised compared to unsupervised balance and/or resistance training was superior in enhancing older adults' balance and muscle strength/power performance regarding all observed outcome categories [longitudinal study: effects for the supervised group 0.26 ≤ d ≤ 2.86, effects for the unsupervised group 0.06 ≤ d ≤ 2.30; meta-analysis: all between-subject standardized mean differences (SMDbs) in favor of the supervised training programs 0.24-0.53]. The meta-analysis additionally showed larger effects in favor of supervised interventions when compared to completely unsupervised interventions (0.28 ≤ SMDbs ≤ 1.24). These effects in favor of the supervised programs faded when compared with studies that implemented a small amount of supervised sessions in their unsupervised interventions (−0.06 ≤ SMDbs ≤ 0.41). Conclusions: Trunk muscle strength is associated with steady-state balance performance and may therefore be integrated in fall-preventive exercise interventions for older adults. The examined positive effects on a large number of important intrinsic fall risk factors (e.g., balance deficits, muscle weakness) imply that particularly the combination of balance and resistance training appears to be a feasible and effective exercise intervention for fall prevention. Owing to the beneficial effects of supervised compared to unsupervised interventions, supervised sessions should be integrated in fall-preventive balance and/or resistance training programs for older adults.

