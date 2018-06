Sustainable electrode materials based on lignin

The utilization of lignin as renewable electrode material for electrochemical energy storage is a sustainable approach for future batteries and supercapacitors. The composite electrode was fabricated from Kraft lignin and conductive carbon and the charge storage contribution was determined in terms of electrical double layer (EDL) and redox reactions. The important factors at play for achieving high faradaic charge storage capacity contribute to high surface area, accessibility of redox sites in lignin and their interaction with conductive additives. A thinner layer of lignin covering the high surface area of carbon facilitates the electron transfer process with a shorter pathway from the active sites of nonconductive lignin to the current collector leading to the improvement of faradaic charge storage capacity. Composite electrodes from lignin and carbon would be even more sustainable if the fluorinated binder can be omitted. A new route to fabricate a binder-free composite electrode from Kraft lignin and high surface area carbon

The utilization of lignin as renewable electrode material for electrochemical energy storage is a sustainable approach for future batteries and supercapacitors. The composite electrode was fabricated from Kraft lignin and conductive carbon and the charge storage contribution was determined in terms of electrical double layer (EDL) and redox reactions. The important factors at play for achieving high faradaic charge storage capacity contribute to high surface area, accessibility of redox sites in lignin and their interaction with conductive additives. A thinner layer of lignin covering the high surface area of carbon facilitates the electron transfer process with a shorter pathway from the active sites of nonconductive lignin to the current collector leading to the improvement of faradaic charge storage capacity. Composite electrodes from lignin and carbon would be even more sustainable if the fluorinated binder can be omitted. A new route to fabricate a binder-free composite electrode from Kraft lignin and high surface area carbon has been proposed by crosslinking lignin with glyoxal. A high molecular weight of lignin is obtained to enhance both electroactivity and binder capability in composite electrodes. The order of the processing step of crosslinking lignin on the composite electrode plays a crucial role in achieving a stable electrode and high charge storage capacity. The crosslinked lignin based electrodes are promising since they allow for more stable, sustainable, halogen-free and environmentally benign devices for energy storage applications. Furthermore, improvement of the amount of redox active groups (quinone groups) in lignin is useful to enhance the capacity in lithium battery applications. Direct oxidative demethylation by cerium ammonium nitrate has been carried out under mild conditions. This proves that an increase of quinone groups is able to enhance the performance of lithium battery. Thus, lignin is a promising material and could be a good candidate for application in sustainable energy storage devices.

