Akustische Resonatoren zur Analyse und Kontrolle von schwingenden Systemen am Beispiel von Streichinstrumenten und Dielektrischen Elastomeraktoren

The sound of musical instruments is created by the interaction of their vibrational modes, which are a result of the geometrical structure and the material used in a certain instrument. In this thesis, the vibrations of bowed string instruments are studied by means of minimally-invasive polymer-film sensors. The investigated coupling phenomena comprise the wolf tone and the wolf-tone absorbers as well as the mutual interference between the bow and the instrument during playing. In a methodically related study, the acoustical and mechanical behaviour of dielectric elastomer actuators was examined, with a focus on the influence of the elastic membrane material and settings on the actuation and the resonator properties. The dissertation is arranged into three parts, the main findings of which are summarised in the following. In part I, the working principle of a tunable vibration absorber for the attenuation of wolf tones on bowed string instruments is investigated. By tuning the resonance frequency of the vibration absorber to match the wolf-tone frequency, a part of the string vibrations can be absorbed. Thus, a strong excitation of the body mode, which causes the wolf, can be avoided. The vibration absorber consists of a piece of mass, the wolf suppressor, which is installed on the afterlength of the concerned string (between the bridge and the tailpiece). It is shown here how the resonances of this vibration-absorber system depend on the mass and the position of the wolf suppressor on the afterlength. Moreover, also the geometry of the suppressor was found to play a role, especially in the case of a suppressor that is not axially symmetric: Then, based on the non-harmonic modes that can be expected for a mass-loaded string, an additional mode is created that depends on the polarisation of the string vibrations. The second part of the thesis deals with elastomer membranes that serve as the basis of dielectric elastomer actuators. In these systems, acoustical resonances can also be observed, due to the membrane tension. Among other things, the response of elastomer actuators also depends on the velocity of the electric excitation. The corresponding viscoelastic properties of the elastomers that are studied in this work, silicone and acrylic, were captured by two kinds frequency-response measurements. On the one hand, a dynamic-mechanical analysis with varied frequency was carried out on the pure elastomers; on the other hand, the performance of the assembled actuators was measured with a high-speed camera. The high viscosity of the acrylic, which shows larger actuation strains than the silicone at lower frequencies, leads to a reduction of strains at higher frequencies so that above 40 Hz, the silicone-based actuators achieve larger actuation strains. The investigated actuators were used to control soft diffraction gratings on the actuator membrane. By measuring the acoustical resonance frequency of acrylic elastomer membranes at different pre-stretches, the shear modulus of the material could be determined on the basis of the Ogden hyperelastic material law. Finally, in part III, an investigation of violins and their interactions with the bow is described in which minimally-invasive piezoelectric polymer films are used for vibration detection. Two film sensors were installed, respectively, on the bow and under the bridge 1of violins. With the two sensors under the bridge feet, the frequency response of violins was recorded, by which the frequency-dependent bridge motions could be determined. This method allows for a comprehensive characterisation of the signature modes with respect to the bridge dynamics. The results of the complementary methods of impulse excitation and natural playing of the violin could be compared owing to the sensors. To use the sensors on the bow – in particular, for a measurement of the bow force – the bow-sensor system was calibrated with the help of a materials testing machine. With the sensors on the bow, the transfer of string vibrations to the bow during normal playing could be captured. In the same measurement, longitudinal bow-hair resonances were identified which depend on the position of the string on the bow. The analysis of this phenomenon yielded the longitudinal wave velocity on the bow hair, an important factor for the string-bow coupling. Using the described system of sensors on the bow and the violin, further studies are proposed, in particular to relate the playability of bowed string instruments to the simultaneous bow and string vibrations. Thus, the yet incompletely fathomed role of the bow for sound and playability could be more comprehensively assessed.

