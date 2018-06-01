Disentangling causal pathways of the stratospheric polar vortex
|Author:
|Marlene Kretschmer
|Subtitle (English):
|a machine learning approach
|Advisor:
|Dim Coumon
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/06/01
|Pagenumber:
|171
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik