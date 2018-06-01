Schließen

Disentangling causal pathways of the stratospheric polar vortex

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Marlene Kretschmer
Subtitle (English):a machine learning approach
Advisor:Dim Coumon
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/06/01
Pagenumber:171
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo