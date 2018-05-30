Kardinal Franz Ehrle SJ und die Römische Frage
- Cardinal Franz Ehrle SJ and the Roman Question. The author Stefan Gatzhammer examines the view of the Jesuit, scientific and cardinal Franz Ehrle (1845-1934) on the Roman Question as the open conflict between Italy and the Holy See that worsened after the outbreak of the First World War. As redactor of the "Stimmen der Zeit", Franz Ehrle took up the public debate in Munich from 1916, which was attentively registered in Italy. In particular, the author examines how far Ehrle, with his pragmatic and legally justified proposal for a minimal territorial solution, can be seen as an intellectual author of the State of the Vatican City newly established in 1929 by the Lateran Treaties.
|Stefan GatzhammerGND
|https://www.herder.de/rq/hefte/archiv/112-2017/3-4-2017/kardinal-franz-ehrle-sj-und-die-roemische-frage/
|0035-7812
|Römische Quartalschrift für Christliche Altertumskunde und Kirchengeschichte
|Herder
|Rom ; Freiburg, Br. ; Wien
|Article
|German
|2018/05/30
|2018
|2018/07/13
|Geschichte Italiens im 20. Jahrhundert; Kardinal Franz Ehrle; Lateranverträge 1929; Römische Frage; Vatikanstaat
|112
|3-4
|210
|229
|Erzbistum Berlin
|An-Institute / Kanonistisches Institut e.V.
|2 Religion / 23 Christentum, Christliche Theologie / 230 Christentum, Christliche Theologie
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Referiert
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe ; 140