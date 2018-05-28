Fate of organic matter mobilized from eroding permafrost coasts
|Author:
|George Tanski
|Advisor:
|Hugues Lantuit, Boris Koch
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/05/28
|Pagenumber:
|IX, 106, 57 S.
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften