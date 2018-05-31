Wechselwirkung der atmosphärischen Grenzschicht mit synoptisch–skaligen Prozessen während der N-ICE2015 Kampagne

The Arctic warms faster than the rest of the earth. The causes and effects of this arctic amplification are manifested in the arctic atmosphere, especially in the atmospheric boundary layer, which plays a key role in the exchange processes of the atmosphere, ocean and sea ice. This work highlights the importance of synoptic cyclones in the Arctic North Atlantic region. For this purpose, the influence of synoptic cyclones on the Arctic boundary layer as well as their interactions with different regions within the Arctic atmosphere on local to supraregional scales is investigated. The starting point for this are measurement data and model simulations for the period of the NICE2015 expedition, which took place in the Arctic North Atlantic region from early January to late June 2015. On the basis of radiosonde measurements, the effects of synoptic cyclones are most noticeable in the winter because, by the advection of warm and humid air masses into the Arctic, the condition of the atmosphere changes from a radiative clear to opaquely

The Arctic warms faster than the rest of the earth. The causes and effects of this arctic amplification are manifested in the arctic atmosphere, especially in the atmospheric boundary layer, which plays a key role in the exchange processes of the atmosphere, ocean and sea ice. This work highlights the importance of synoptic cyclones in the Arctic North Atlantic region. For this purpose, the influence of synoptic cyclones on the Arctic boundary layer as well as their interactions with different regions within the Arctic atmosphere on local to supraregional scales is investigated. The starting point for this are measurement data and model simulations for the period of the NICE2015 expedition, which took place in the Arctic North Atlantic region from early January to late June 2015. On the basis of radiosonde measurements, the effects of synoptic cyclones are most noticeable in the winter because, by the advection of warm and humid air masses into the Arctic, the condition of the atmosphere changes from a radiative clear to opaquely cloudy. Although this sharp contrast only exists in winter, the analysis shows that integrated water vapor is an indicator for the advection of air masses from low latitudes into the Arctic even in the spring. In addition to the advection of air masses, the influence of cyclones on static stability is characterized. Comparing the N-ICE2015 observations with the SHEBA campaign (1997/1998), which took place over thicker ice, similarities are found in the static stability of the atmosphere despite the different sea ice regimes. The observed differences in stability can be attributed to differences in synoptic activity. A further comparison with the radiosondes of the AWIPEV station in Ny-Åesund, Spitzbergen, which were launched parallel to the N-ICE2015 campaign, shows that synoptic cyclones determine the course of the winter months. In addition, the effects of vertically-varying nudging on the development of cyclones is examined for February 2015 using the hydrostatic regional climate model HIRHAM5. It is shown that the differences between the eight model simulations are increasing with decreasing number of nudged levels. The greatest differences are mainly due to the temporal offset of the development of synoptic cyclones. To correct the time offset of the cyclone initiation, it is sufficient to use nudging in the lowest troposphere. The free HIRHAM reproduces the positive end of the N-ICE2015 temperature distribution well, but has a strong negative bias which most likely results from an under-estimation of the moisture content. An example of a cyclone shows that nudging has an influence on the position of the high altitude lows, which in turn influences cyclone development on the ground. Furthermore, a statistical estimate of the effect of nudging on the vertical is made by means of a variance measure suitable for small ensemble sizes. It is found that the similarity of model simulations in the lower troposphere is generally higher than above and has a local minimum in 500 hPa. In the last part of the analysis, the interaction of the upper troposphere and the lower stratosphere is investigated with data from the ERA interim reanalysis using previously examined cyclones. The position and orientation of the polar vortex produced an unusually large meridional component of the tropopause jets, which favored passage of low pressure systems into the central Arctic from the beginning of February 2015 onwards. Using a cyclone as an example, the synoptic development is compared with the theoretical assumptions about the downward impact of the stratosphere on the troposphere. The non-linear interaction between Greenland’s orography, an intrusion of stratospheric air into the troposphere, and a Rossby wave propagating in the direction of the Arctic play a key role in the selected time frame. As an indicator of this interaction, horizontal signatures are identified from alternately ascending and descending air within the troposphere.

