Wechselwirkung der atmosphärischen Grenzschicht mit synoptisch–skaligen Prozessen während der N-ICE2015 Kampagne
- Die Arktis erwärmt sich schneller als der Rest der Erde. Die Auswirkungen manifestieren sich unter Anderem in einer verstärkten Erwärmung der arktischen Grenzschicht. Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit Wechselwirkungen zwischen synoptischen Zyklonen und der arktischen Atmosphäre auf lokalen bis überregionalen Skalen. Ausgangspunkt dafür sind Messdaten und Modellsimulationen für den Zeitraum der N-ICE2015 Expedition, die von Anfang Januar bis Ende Juni 2015 im arktischen Nordatlantiksektor stattgefunden hat. Anhand von Radiosondenmessungen lassen sich Auswirkungen von synoptischen Zyklonen am deutlichsten im Winter erkennen, da sie durch die Advektion warmer und feuchter Luftmassen in die Arktis den Zustand der Atmosphäre von einem strahlungs-klaren in einen strahlungs-opaken ändern. Obwohl dieser scharfe Kontrast nur im Winter existiert, zeigt die Analyse, dass der integrierte Wasserdampf als Indikator für die Advektion von Luftmassen aus niedrigen Breiten in die Arktis auch im Frühjahr geeignet ist. Neben der Advektion vonDie Arktis erwärmt sich schneller als der Rest der Erde. Die Auswirkungen manifestieren sich unter Anderem in einer verstärkten Erwärmung der arktischen Grenzschicht. Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit Wechselwirkungen zwischen synoptischen Zyklonen und der arktischen Atmosphäre auf lokalen bis überregionalen Skalen. Ausgangspunkt dafür sind Messdaten und Modellsimulationen für den Zeitraum der N-ICE2015 Expedition, die von Anfang Januar bis Ende Juni 2015 im arktischen Nordatlantiksektor stattgefunden hat. Anhand von Radiosondenmessungen lassen sich Auswirkungen von synoptischen Zyklonen am deutlichsten im Winter erkennen, da sie durch die Advektion warmer und feuchter Luftmassen in die Arktis den Zustand der Atmosphäre von einem strahlungs-klaren in einen strahlungs-opaken ändern. Obwohl dieser scharfe Kontrast nur im Winter existiert, zeigt die Analyse, dass der integrierte Wasserdampf als Indikator für die Advektion von Luftmassen aus niedrigen Breiten in die Arktis auch im Frühjahr geeignet ist. Neben der Advektion von Luftmassen wird der Einfluss der Zyklonen auf die statische Stabilität charakterisiert. Beim Vergleich der N-ICE2015 Beobachtungen mit der SHEBA Kampagne (1997/1998), die über dickerem Eis stattfand, finden sich trotz der unterschiedlichen Meereisregime Ähnlichkeiten in der statischen Stabilität der Atmosphäre. Die beobachteten Differenzen in der Stabilität lassen sich auf Unterschiede in der synoptischen Aktivität zurückführen. Dies lässt vermuten, dass die dünnere Eisdecke auf saisonalen Zeitskalen nur einen geringen Einfluss auf die thermodynamische Struktur der arktischen Troposphäre besitzt, solange eine dicke Schneeschicht sie bedeckt. Ein weiterer Vergleich mit den parallel zur N-ICE2015 Kampagne gestarteten Radiosonden der AWIPEV Station in Ny-Åesund, Spitzbergen, macht deutlich, dass die synoptischen Zyklonen oberhalb der Orographie auf saisonalen Zeitskalen das Wettergeschehen bestimmen. Des Weiteren werden für Februar 2015 die Auswirkungen von in der Vertikalen variiertem Nudging auf die Entwicklung der Zyklonen am Beispiel des hydrostatischen regionalen Klimamodells HIRHAM5 untersucht. Es zeigt sich, dass die Unterschiede zwischen den acht Modellsimulationen mit abnehmender Anzahl der genudgten Level zunehmen. Die größten Differenzen resultieren vornehmlich aus dem zeitlichen Versatz der Entwicklung synoptischer Zyklonen. Zur Korrektur des Zeitversatzes der Zykloneninitiierung genügt es bereits, Nudging in den unterstem 250 m der Troposphäre anzuwenden. Daneben findet sich zwischen den genudgten HIRHAM5-Simulation und den in situ Messungen der gleiche positive Temperaturbias, den auch ERA-Interim besitzt. Das freie HIRHAM hingegen reproduziert das positive Ende der N-ICE2015 Temperaturverteilung gut, besitzt aber einen starken negativen Bias, der sehr wahrscheinlich aus einer Unterschätzung des Feuchtegehalts resultiert. An Beispiel einer Zyklone wird gezeigt, dass Nudging Einfluss auf die Lage der Höhentiefs besitzt, die ihrerseits die Zyklonenentwicklung am Boden beeinflussen. Im Weiteren wird mittels eines für kleine Ensemblegrößen geeigneten Varianzmaßes eine statistische Einschätzung der Wirkung des Nudgings auf die Vertikale getroffen. Es wird festgestellt, dass die Ähnlichkeit der Modellsimulationen in der unteren Troposphäre generell höher ist als darüber und in 500 hPa ein lokales Minimum besitzt. Im letzten Teil der Analyse wird die Wechselwirkung der oberen und unteren Stratosphäre anhand zuvor betrachteter Zyklonen mit Daten der ERA-Interim Reanalyse untersucht. Lage und Ausrichtung des Polarwirbels erzeugten ab Anfang Februar 2015 eine ungewöhnlich große Meridionalkomponente des Tropopausenjets, die Zugbahnen in die zentrale Arktis begünstigte. Am Beispiel einer Zyklone wird die Übereinstimmung der synoptischen Entwicklung mit den theoretischen Annahmen über den abwärts gerichteten Einfluss der Stratosphäre auf die Troposphäre hervorgehoben. Dabei spielt die nicht-lineare Wechselwirkung zwischen der Orographie Grönlands, einer Intrusion stratosphärischer Luft in die Troposphäre sowie einer in Richtung Arktis propagierender Rossby-Welle eine tragende Rolle. Als Indikator dieser Wechselwirkung werden horizontale Signaturen aus abwechselnd aufsteigender und absinkender Luft innerhalb der Troposphäre identifiziert.…
- The Arctic warms faster than the rest of the earth. The causes and effects of this arctic amplification are manifested in the arctic atmosphere, especially in the atmospheric boundary layer, which plays a key role in the exchange processes of the atmosphere, ocean and sea ice. This work highlights the importance of synoptic cyclones in the Arctic North Atlantic region. For this purpose, the influence of synoptic cyclones on the Arctic boundary layer as well as their interactions with different regions within the Arctic atmosphere on local to supraregional scales is investigated. The starting point for this are measurement data and model simulations for the period of the NICE2015 expedition, which took place in the Arctic North Atlantic region from early January to late June 2015. On the basis of radiosonde measurements, the effects of synoptic cyclones are most noticeable in the winter because, by the advection of warm and humid air masses into the Arctic, the condition of the atmosphere changes from a radiative clear to opaquelyThe Arctic warms faster than the rest of the earth. The causes and effects of this arctic amplification are manifested in the arctic atmosphere, especially in the atmospheric boundary layer, which plays a key role in the exchange processes of the atmosphere, ocean and sea ice. This work highlights the importance of synoptic cyclones in the Arctic North Atlantic region. For this purpose, the influence of synoptic cyclones on the Arctic boundary layer as well as their interactions with different regions within the Arctic atmosphere on local to supraregional scales is investigated. The starting point for this are measurement data and model simulations for the period of the NICE2015 expedition, which took place in the Arctic North Atlantic region from early January to late June 2015. On the basis of radiosonde measurements, the effects of synoptic cyclones are most noticeable in the winter because, by the advection of warm and humid air masses into the Arctic, the condition of the atmosphere changes from a radiative clear to opaquely cloudy. Although this sharp contrast only exists in winter, the analysis shows that integrated water vapor is an indicator for the advection of air masses from low latitudes into the Arctic even in the spring. In addition to the advection of air masses, the influence of cyclones on static stability is characterized. Comparing the N-ICE2015 observations with the SHEBA campaign (1997/1998), which took place over thicker ice, similarities are found in the static stability of the atmosphere despite the different sea ice regimes. The observed differences in stability can be attributed to differences in synoptic activity. A further comparison with the radiosondes of the AWIPEV station in Ny-Åesund, Spitzbergen, which were launched parallel to the N-ICE2015 campaign, shows that synoptic cyclones determine the course of the winter months. In addition, the effects of vertically-varying nudging on the development of cyclones is examined for February 2015 using the hydrostatic regional climate model HIRHAM5. It is shown that the differences between the eight model simulations are increasing with decreasing number of nudged levels. The greatest differences are mainly due to the temporal offset of the development of synoptic cyclones. To correct the time offset of the cyclone initiation, it is sufficient to use nudging in the lowest troposphere. The free HIRHAM reproduces the positive end of the N-ICE2015 temperature distribution well, but has a strong negative bias which most likely results from an under-estimation of the moisture content. An example of a cyclone shows that nudging has an influence on the position of the high altitude lows, which in turn influences cyclone development on the ground. Furthermore, a statistical estimate of the effect of nudging on the vertical is made by means of a variance measure suitable for small ensemble sizes. It is found that the similarity of model simulations in the lower troposphere is generally higher than above and has a local minimum in 500 hPa. In the last part of the analysis, the interaction of the upper troposphere and the lower stratosphere is investigated with data from the ERA interim reanalysis using previously examined cyclones. The position and orientation of the polar vortex produced an unusually large meridional component of the tropopause jets, which favored passage of low pressure systems into the central Arctic from the beginning of February 2015 onwards. Using a cyclone as an example, the synoptic development is compared with the theoretical assumptions about the downward impact of the stratosphere on the troposphere. The non-linear interaction between Greenland’s orography, an intrusion of stratospheric air into the troposphere, and a Rossby wave propagating in the direction of the Arctic play a key role in the selected time frame. As an indicator of this interaction, horizontal signatures are identified from alternately ascending and descending air within the troposphere.…
|Author:
|Markus KayserORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-411124
|Advisor:
|Klaus Dethloff
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/03/12
|Release Date:
|2018/05/31
|Tag:
|arktische Grenzschicht; regionale Klimasimulationen; synoptic cyclones; synoptische Zyklone; thermodynamische Struktur
Arctic boundary layer; nudging; regional climate simulations; thermodynamic structure
|Pagenumber:
|147
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|UT 8200, UT 6220
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|PACS Classification:
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix) / 92.00.00 Hydrospheric and atmospheric geophysics / 92.60.-e Properties and dynamics of the atmosphere; meteorology (see also 92.40.Zg Hydrometeorology, hydroclimatology) / 92.60.Uy Polar meteorology
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International