Identification of novel immunogenic proteins of Neisseria gonorrhoeae by phage display
- Neisseria gonorrhoeae is one of the most prevalent sexually transmitted diseases worldwide with more than 100 million new infections per year. A lack of intense research over the last decades and increasing resistances to the recommended antibiotics call for a better understanding of gonococcal infection, fast diagnostics and therapeutic measures against N. gonorrhoeae. Therefore, the aim of this work was to identify novel immunogenic proteins as a first step to advance those unresolved problems. For the identification of immunogenic proteins, pHORF oligopeptide phage display libraries of the entire N. gonorrhoeae genome were constructed. Several immunogenic oligopeptides were identified using polyclonal rabbit antibodies against N. gonorrhoeae. Corresponding full-length proteins of the identified oligopeptides were expressed and their immunogenic character was verified by ELISA. The immunogenic character of six proteins was identified for the first time. Additional 13 proteins were verified as immunogenic proteins in N. gonorrhoeae.
|Author:
|Daniel Oliver ConnorORCiDGND, Jonas Zantow, Michael HustORCiD, Frank Fabian BierORCiDGND, Markus von Nickisch-Rosenegk
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-411077
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41107
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (541)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/01/21
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/01/21
|Tag:
|antimicrobial resistance; gene-expression; multidrug-resistant; proteomic analysis; recombinant antibodies; untreatable Gonorrhea; vaccine antigens
Escherichia coli; Mycobacterium tuberculosis; Salmonella Thyphimurium
|Issue:
|541
|Pagenumber:
|24
|Source:
|PLOS ONE 11 (2016) 2, Art. e0148986 DOI 10.1371/journal.pone.0148986
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Public Library of Science (PLOS)
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International