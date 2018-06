Assessing, testing, and implementing socio-cultural valuation methods to operationalise ecosystem services in land use management

Ecosystem services (ESs) are defined as the contributions that ecosystems make to human wellbeing and are increasingly being used as an approach to explore the importance of ecosystems for humans through their valuation. Although value plurality has been recognised long before the mainstreaming of ESs research, socio-cultural valuation is still underrepresented in ESs assessments. It is the central goal of this PhD dissertation to explore the ability of socio-cultural valuation methods for the operationalisation of ESs research in land management. To address this, I formulated three research objectives that are briefly outlined below and relate to the three studies conducted during this dissertation. The first objective relates to the assessment of the current role of socio-cultural valuation in ESs research. Human values are central to ESs research yet non-monetary socio-cultural valuation methods have been found underrepresented in the field of ESs science. In regard to the unbalanced consideration of value domains and conceptual

Ecosystem services (ESs) are defined as the contributions that ecosystems make to human wellbeing and are increasingly being used as an approach to explore the importance of ecosystems for humans through their valuation. Although value plurality has been recognised long before the mainstreaming of ESs research, socio-cultural valuation is still underrepresented in ESs assessments. It is the central goal of this PhD dissertation to explore the ability of socio-cultural valuation methods for the operationalisation of ESs research in land management. To address this, I formulated three research objectives that are briefly outlined below and relate to the three studies conducted during this dissertation. The first objective relates to the assessment of the current role of socio-cultural valuation in ESs research. Human values are central to ESs research yet non-monetary socio-cultural valuation methods have been found underrepresented in the field of ESs science. In regard to the unbalanced consideration of value domains and conceptual uncertainties, I perform a systematic literature review aiming to answer the research question: To what extent have socio-cultural values been addressed in ESs assessments. The second objective aims to test socio-cultural valuation methods of ESs and their relevance for land use preferences by exploring their methodological opportunities and limitations. Socio-cultural valuation methods have only recently become a focus in ESs research and therefore bear various uncertainties in regard to their methodological implications. To overcome these uncertainties, I analysed responses to a visitor survey. The research questions related to the second objective were: What are the implications of different valuation methods for ESs values? To what extent are land use preferences explained by socio-cultural values of ESs? The third objective addressed in this dissertation is the implementation of ESs research into land management through socio-cultural valuation. Though it is emphasised that the ESs approach can assist decision making, there is little empirical evidence of the effect of ESs knowledge on land management. I proposed a way to implement transdisciplinary, spatially explicit research on ESs by answering the following research questions: Which landscape features underpinning ESs supply are considered in land management? How can participatory approaches accounting for ESs be operationalised in land management? The empirical research resulted in five main findings that provide answers to the research questions. First, this dissertation provides evidence that socio-cultural values are an integral part of ESs research. I found that they can be assessed for provisioning, regulating, and cultural services though they are linked to cultural services to a greater degree. Socio-cultural values have been assessed by monetary and non-monetary methods and their assessment is effectively facilitated by stakeholder participation. Second, I found that different methods of socio-cultural valuation revealed different information. Whereas rating revealed a general value of ESs, weighting was found more suitable to identify priorities across ESs. Value intentions likewise differed in the distribution of values, generally implying a higher value for others than for respondents themselves. Third, I showed that ESs values were distributed similarly across groups with differing land use preferences. Thus, I provided empirical evidence that ESs values and landscape values should not be used interchangeably. Fourth, I showed which landscape features important for ESs supply in a Scottish regional park are not sufficiently accounted for in the current management strategy. This knowledge is useful for the identification of priority sites for land management. Finally, I provide an approach to explore how ESs knowledge elicited by participatory mapping can be operationalised in land management. I demonstrate how stakeholder knowledge and values can be used for the identification of ESs hotspots and how these hotspots can be compared to current management priorities. This dissertation helps to bridge current gaps of ESs science by advancing the understanding of the current role of socio-cultural values in ESs research, testing different methods and their relevance for land use preferences, and implementing ESs knowledge into land management. If and to what extent ESs and their values are implemented into ecosystem management is mainly the choice of the management. An advanced understanding of socio-cultural valuation methods contributes to the normative basis of this management, while the proposal for the implementation of ESs in land management presents a practical approach of how to transfer this type of knowledge into practice. The proposed methods for socio-cultural valuation can support guiding land management towards a balanced consideration of ESs and conservation goals.

