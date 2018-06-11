Geschichtsphilosophie als Provokation

In an intertwined reading of Curtius, Auerbach and Bakhtin, the dissertation shows how the authors, with their work on European literary history, are searching for an ethical orientation in the crisis of modernity. Their concept of a philological philosophy of history with practical intent is put in the context of the cultural and theoretical debates of their time as well as it is reconstructed on the basis of detailed text analyses. This look at the historico-philosophical aspect of their work proves to be fruitful in two ways: First, the philosophy of history reveals to be a key to linking philological micro-analysis and synopsis as well as the history of ideas and social developments. Second, their approach also reveals itself to be much more differentiated than the usual reservations about the philosophy of history suggest. For this reason, the study extends the methodological discourse by adjusting the possibilities of a critical philosophy of history with regard to contemporary questions of literary history. Through the

In an intertwined reading of Curtius, Auerbach and Bakhtin, the dissertation shows how the authors, with their work on European literary history, are searching for an ethical orientation in the crisis of modernity. Their concept of a philological philosophy of history with practical intent is put in the context of the cultural and theoretical debates of their time as well as it is reconstructed on the basis of detailed text analyses. This look at the historico-philosophical aspect of their work proves to be fruitful in two ways: First, the philosophy of history reveals to be a key to linking philological micro-analysis and synopsis as well as the history of ideas and social developments. Second, their approach also reveals itself to be much more differentiated than the usual reservations about the philosophy of history suggest. For this reason, the study extends the methodological discourse by adjusting the possibilities of a critical philosophy of history with regard to contemporary questions of literary history. Through the perspective of receptions as diverse as those of Anselm Haverkamp, Edward Said, Terry Eagleton, and Homi Bhabha, the dissertation reflects its own historical viewpoint in the context of postmodernism and postcolonialism.

