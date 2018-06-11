Geschichtsphilosophie als Provokation
Philosophy of history as a challenge
- In einer verschränkten Lektüre von Curtius, Auerbach und Bachtin macht die Dissertation sichtbar, wie die Autoren mit ihren Arbeiten zur europäischen Literaturgeschichte nach einer ethischen Orientierung in der Krise der Moderne suchen. Ihr Konzept einer philologisch fundierten Geschichtsphilosophie in praktischer Absicht wird sowohl kultur- und theoriegeschichtlich aufbereitet, als auch anhand detaillierter Textanalysen nachvollzogen. Der Blick auf den geschichtsphilosophischen Aspekt ihrer Forschungsarbeit erweist sich hierbei nicht nur insoweit als fruchtbar, als er sich als Schlüssel offenbart, philologische Mikrologie und breite Zusammenschau sowie ideengeschichtliche und gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen zu verknüpfen. Ihr Ansatz offenbart sich auch als wesentlich differenzierter, als es die gängigen Vorbehalte gegenüber der Geschichtsphilosophie vermuten lassen. Die Untersuchung erweitert aus diesem Grund den methodischen Diskurshorizont, indem sie die Möglichkeiten einer kritischen Geschichtsphilosophie fürIn einer verschränkten Lektüre von Curtius, Auerbach und Bachtin macht die Dissertation sichtbar, wie die Autoren mit ihren Arbeiten zur europäischen Literaturgeschichte nach einer ethischen Orientierung in der Krise der Moderne suchen. Ihr Konzept einer philologisch fundierten Geschichtsphilosophie in praktischer Absicht wird sowohl kultur- und theoriegeschichtlich aufbereitet, als auch anhand detaillierter Textanalysen nachvollzogen. Der Blick auf den geschichtsphilosophischen Aspekt ihrer Forschungsarbeit erweist sich hierbei nicht nur insoweit als fruchtbar, als er sich als Schlüssel offenbart, philologische Mikrologie und breite Zusammenschau sowie ideengeschichtliche und gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen zu verknüpfen. Ihr Ansatz offenbart sich auch als wesentlich differenzierter, als es die gängigen Vorbehalte gegenüber der Geschichtsphilosophie vermuten lassen. Die Untersuchung erweitert aus diesem Grund den methodischen Diskurshorizont, indem sie die Möglichkeiten einer kritischen Geschichtsphilosophie für gegenwärtige Fragen der Literaturgeschichte neu justiert. Dies geschieht über den Zugang so unterschiedlicher Rezeptionen wie der von Anselm Haverkamp, Edward Said, Terry Eagleton und Homi Bhabha, die einen Diskussionsraum eröffnen, welcher den eigenen historischen Standpunkt der Dissertation im Kontext von Postmoderne und Postkolonialismus reflektiert.…
- In an intertwined reading of Curtius, Auerbach and Bakhtin, the dissertation shows how the authors, with their work on European literary history, are searching for an ethical orientation in the crisis of modernity. Their concept of a philological philosophy of history with practical intent is put in the context of the cultural and theoretical debates of their time as well as it is reconstructed on the basis of detailed text analyses. This look at the historico-philosophical aspect of their work proves to be fruitful in two ways: First, the philosophy of history reveals to be a key to linking philological micro-analysis and synopsis as well as the history of ideas and social developments. Second, their approach also reveals itself to be much more differentiated than the usual reservations about the philosophy of history suggest. For this reason, the study extends the methodological discourse by adjusting the possibilities of a critical philosophy of history with regard to contemporary questions of literary history. Through theIn an intertwined reading of Curtius, Auerbach and Bakhtin, the dissertation shows how the authors, with their work on European literary history, are searching for an ethical orientation in the crisis of modernity. Their concept of a philological philosophy of history with practical intent is put in the context of the cultural and theoretical debates of their time as well as it is reconstructed on the basis of detailed text analyses. This look at the historico-philosophical aspect of their work proves to be fruitful in two ways: First, the philosophy of history reveals to be a key to linking philological micro-analysis and synopsis as well as the history of ideas and social developments. Second, their approach also reveals itself to be much more differentiated than the usual reservations about the philosophy of history suggest. For this reason, the study extends the methodological discourse by adjusting the possibilities of a critical philosophy of history with regard to contemporary questions of literary history. Through the perspective of receptions as diverse as those of Anselm Haverkamp, Edward Said, Terry Eagleton, and Homi Bhabha, the dissertation reflects its own historical viewpoint in the context of postmodernism and postcolonialism.…
|Christoph Beck
|Helmut Peitsch, Lars Eckstein
|2018/06/11
