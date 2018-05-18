Preparation of novel photoactive materials
Herstellung von neuen photoaktiven Materialien
- Photocatalysis is considered significant in this new energy era, because the inexhaustibly abundant, clean, and safe energy of the sun can be harnessed for sustainable, nonhazardous, and economically development of our society. In the research of photocatalysis, the current focus was held by the design and modification of photocatalyst. As one of the most promising photocatalysts, g-C3N4 has gained considerable attention for its eye-catching properties. It has been extensively explored in photocatalysis applications, such as water splitting, organic pollutant degradation, and CO2 reduction. Even so, it also has its own drawbacks which inhibit its further application. Inspired by that, this thesis will mainly present and discuss the process and achievement on the preparation of some novel photocatalysts and their photocatalysis performance. These materials were all synthesized via the alteration of classic g-C3N4 preparation method, like using different pre-compositions for initial supramolecular complex and functional groupPhotocatalysis is considered significant in this new energy era, because the inexhaustibly abundant, clean, and safe energy of the sun can be harnessed for sustainable, nonhazardous, and economically development of our society. In the research of photocatalysis, the current focus was held by the design and modification of photocatalyst. As one of the most promising photocatalysts, g-C3N4 has gained considerable attention for its eye-catching properties. It has been extensively explored in photocatalysis applications, such as water splitting, organic pollutant degradation, and CO2 reduction. Even so, it also has its own drawbacks which inhibit its further application. Inspired by that, this thesis will mainly present and discuss the process and achievement on the preparation of some novel photocatalysts and their photocatalysis performance. These materials were all synthesized via the alteration of classic g-C3N4 preparation method, like using different pre-compositions for initial supramolecular complex and functional group post-modification. By taking place of cyanuric acid, 2,5-Dihydroxy-1,4-benzoquinone and chloranilic acid can form completely new supramolecular complex with melamine. After heating, the resulting products of the two complex shown 2D sheet-like and 1D fiber-like morphologies, respectively, which maintain at even up to high temperature of 800 °C. These materials cover crystals, polymers and N-doped carbons with the increase of synthesis temperature. Based on their different pre-compositions, they show different dye degradation performances. For CLA-M-250, it shows the highest photocatalytic activity and strong oxidation capacity. It shows not only great photo-performance in RhB degradation, but also oxygen production in water splitting. In the post-modification method, a novel photocatalysis solution was proposed to modify carbon nitride scaffold with cyano group, whose content can be well controlled by the input of sodium thiocyanate. The cyanation modification leads to narrowed band gap as well as improved photo-induced charges separation. Cyano group grafted carbon nitride thus shows dramatically enhanced performance in the photocatalytic coupling reaction between styrene and sodium benzenesulfinate under green light irradiation, which is in stark contrast with the inactivity of pristine g-C3N4.…
- Die Sonne stellt eine Quelle für unerschöpfliche, saubere und sichere Energie dar, die für eine nachhaltige, ungefährliche und ökonomische Entwicklung unserer Gesellschaft genutzt werden kann, daher wird Photokatalyse heutzutage als äußerst vielversprechend angesehen. Bei der Erforschung der Photokatalyse lag der Fokus auf dem Design und der Modifizierung von Photokatalysatoren. Als einer der vielversprechendsten Photokatalysatoren hat sich g-C3N4 erwiesen. Es wurde ausführlich für Anwendungen wie z.B. Wasserspaltung, den Abbau organischer Schadstoffe und CO2-Reduktion untersucht. Trotzdem hat es auch Nachteile, die eine weitere Anwendung erschweren. Deshalb wird in dieser Arbeit hauptsächlich die Herstellung und Eigenschaften von neuartigen auf auf g-C3N4 basierenden Photokatalysatoren vorgestellt und diskutiert. Diese Materialien wurden mittels Verfahren hergestellt, bei denen die klassische g-C3N4-Herstellungsmethode geändert wurde, wie z.B. durch die Verwendung unterschiedlicher Zusammensetzungen und durch dieDie Sonne stellt eine Quelle für unerschöpfliche, saubere und sichere Energie dar, die für eine nachhaltige, ungefährliche und ökonomische Entwicklung unserer Gesellschaft genutzt werden kann, daher wird Photokatalyse heutzutage als äußerst vielversprechend angesehen. Bei der Erforschung der Photokatalyse lag der Fokus auf dem Design und der Modifizierung von Photokatalysatoren. Als einer der vielversprechendsten Photokatalysatoren hat sich g-C3N4 erwiesen. Es wurde ausführlich für Anwendungen wie z.B. Wasserspaltung, den Abbau organischer Schadstoffe und CO2-Reduktion untersucht. Trotzdem hat es auch Nachteile, die eine weitere Anwendung erschweren. Deshalb wird in dieser Arbeit hauptsächlich die Herstellung und Eigenschaften von neuartigen auf auf g-C3N4 basierenden Photokatalysatoren vorgestellt und diskutiert. Diese Materialien wurden mittels Verfahren hergestellt, bei denen die klassische g-C3N4-Herstellungsmethode geändert wurde, wie z.B. durch die Verwendung unterschiedlicher Zusammensetzungen und durch die Modifizierung von funktionellen Gruppen. Im Vergleich zu g-C3N4 weisen diese neu hergestellten Materialien unterschiedliche photokatalytische Eigenschaften auf.…
