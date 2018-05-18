Preparation of novel photoactive materials

Photocatalysis is considered significant in this new energy era, because the inexhaustibly abundant, clean, and safe energy of the sun can be harnessed for sustainable, nonhazardous, and economically development of our society. In the research of photocatalysis, the current focus was held by the design and modification of photocatalyst. As one of the most promising photocatalysts, g-C3N4 has gained considerable attention for its eye-catching properties. It has been extensively explored in photocatalysis applications, such as water splitting, organic pollutant degradation, and CO2 reduction. Even so, it also has its own drawbacks which inhibit its further application. Inspired by that, this thesis will mainly present and discuss the process and achievement on the preparation of some novel photocatalysts and their photocatalysis performance. These materials were all synthesized via the alteration of classic g-C3N4 preparation method, like using different pre-compositions for initial supramolecular complex and functional group

