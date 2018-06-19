Mikrofinanzinstitutionen und ihre soziale Performance – eine Literaturdiskussion
Micorfinance institutions and their social performance - a literature review
- Die vorliegende Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit dem Einfluss der Organisationsform von Mikrofinanzinstitutionen (MFIs) auf deren soziale Performance. In diesem Kontext wird die soziale Performance als die direkte Übersetzung der sozialen Mission der MFIs in die Praxis verstanden. Konkret wird die soziale Performance der zwei Organisationsformen Shareholder Owned Firm (SOF) sowie Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) betrachtet und verglichen. Dieser Vergleich stützt sich auf die in der Fachwelt häufig vertretene Annahme, dass NGO MFIs eine höhere soziale Performance aufweisen als SOF MFIs, da sie dem Nonprofit-Sektor zugeschrieben werden können. Die bis dato vorhandenen relevanten empirischen Forschungen zu dem Thema werden anhand einer Literaturdiskussion analysiert. Bislang existiert nur eine relativ geringe Anzahl an empirischen Forschungen in diesem Themenfeld, da die Erforschung der sozialen Performance von MFIs ein recht neues Forschungsgebiet darstellt. Die Ergebnisse der Literaturdiskussion verdeutlichen zudem, dassDie vorliegende Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit dem Einfluss der Organisationsform von Mikrofinanzinstitutionen (MFIs) auf deren soziale Performance. In diesem Kontext wird die soziale Performance als die direkte Übersetzung der sozialen Mission der MFIs in die Praxis verstanden. Konkret wird die soziale Performance der zwei Organisationsformen Shareholder Owned Firm (SOF) sowie Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) betrachtet und verglichen. Dieser Vergleich stützt sich auf die in der Fachwelt häufig vertretene Annahme, dass NGO MFIs eine höhere soziale Performance aufweisen als SOF MFIs, da sie dem Nonprofit-Sektor zugeschrieben werden können. Die bis dato vorhandenen relevanten empirischen Forschungen zu dem Thema werden anhand einer Literaturdiskussion analysiert. Bislang existiert nur eine relativ geringe Anzahl an empirischen Forschungen in diesem Themenfeld, da die Erforschung der sozialen Performance von MFIs ein recht neues Forschungsgebiet darstellt. Die Ergebnisse der Literaturdiskussion verdeutlichen zudem, dass hinsichtlich des Einflusses der Organisationsform von MFIs auf deren soziale Performance keine eindeutige Aussage getroffen werden kann, da die betrachteten Studien zu unterschiedlichen Resultaten kommen. Die Ergebnisse deuten jedoch darauf hin, dass in einigen geografischen Regionen der Welt NGO MFIs eine bessere soziale Performance aufweisen als SOF MFIs. Insgesamt liefert die Arbeit einen wichtigen Überblick über den Forschungsstand auf diesem Forschungsgebiet und deckt diverse Forschungslücken auf, welche in zukünftigen Untersuchungen berücksichtigt werden sollten.…
- This paper deals with the influence of the organizational form of microfinance institu-tions (MFIs) on their social performance. In this context, social performance stands for the direct translation of the social mission of MFIs into practice. In particular, the social performances of the two organizational forms Shareholder Owned Firm (SOF) and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) are examined. This comparison is based on the common assumption among professionals that NGO MFIs achieve a higher social performance than SOF MFIs, as the former belong to the nonprofit sector. The relevant existing empirical research is analyzed by applying a literature discussion. So far, there is only limited empirical research in this study field since the examination of the social performance of MFIs represents a relatively new area of research. The re-sults of the literature discussion also illustrate that it is not possible to make an unam-biguous statement regarding the influence of the organizational form of MFIs on their social performance, as theThis paper deals with the influence of the organizational form of microfinance institu-tions (MFIs) on their social performance. In this context, social performance stands for the direct translation of the social mission of MFIs into practice. In particular, the social performances of the two organizational forms Shareholder Owned Firm (SOF) and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) are examined. This comparison is based on the common assumption among professionals that NGO MFIs achieve a higher social performance than SOF MFIs, as the former belong to the nonprofit sector. The relevant existing empirical research is analyzed by applying a literature discussion. So far, there is only limited empirical research in this study field since the examination of the social performance of MFIs represents a relatively new area of research. The re-sults of the literature discussion also illustrate that it is not possible to make an unam-biguous statement regarding the influence of the organizational form of MFIs on their social performance, as the investigated studies come to different conclusions. How-ever, the results suggest that in some geographic regions of the world, NGO MFIs show a better social performance than SOF MFIs. Overall, this paper provides an important overview on the current empirical research in this study field. In addition, it identifies several research gaps to be examined in future research.…
