Mikrofinanzinstitutionen und ihre soziale Performance – eine Literaturdiskussion

This paper deals with the influence of the organizational form of microfinance institu-tions (MFIs) on their social performance. In this context, social performance stands for the direct translation of the social mission of MFIs into practice. In particular, the social performances of the two organizational forms Shareholder Owned Firm (SOF) and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) are examined. This comparison is based on the common assumption among professionals that NGO MFIs achieve a higher social performance than SOF MFIs, as the former belong to the nonprofit sector. The relevant existing empirical research is analyzed by applying a literature discussion. So far, there is only limited empirical research in this study field since the examination of the social performance of MFIs represents a relatively new area of research. The re-sults of the literature discussion also illustrate that it is not possible to make an unam-biguous statement regarding the influence of the organizational form of MFIs on their social performance, as the investigated studies come to different conclusions. How-ever, the results suggest that in some geographic regions of the world, NGO MFIs show a better social performance than SOF MFIs. Overall, this paper provides an important overview on the current empirical research in this study field. In addition, it identifies several research gaps to be examined in future research.

