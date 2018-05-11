Comparative genetic and transcriptomic analyses of the amazon molly, poecilia formosa and its parental species, poecilia mexicana and poecilia latipinna
|Author:
|Ina-Maria Schedina
|Advisor:
|Raph Tiedemann, Martin Plath, Jörns Fickel
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/04/10
|Release Date:
|2018/05/11
|Pagenumber:
|124
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht