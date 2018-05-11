Schließen

Comparative genetic and transcriptomic analyses of the amazon molly, poecilia formosa and its parental species, poecilia mexicana and poecilia latipinna

Metadaten
Author:Ina-Maria Schedina
Advisor:Raph Tiedemann, Martin Plath, Jörns Fickel
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/04/10
Release Date:2018/05/11
Pagenumber:124
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

