Combining task and motion planning

  • Solving problems combining task and motion planning requires searching across a symbolic search space and a geometric search space. Because of the semantic gap between symbolic and geometric representations, symbolic sequences of actions are not guaranteed to be geometrically feasible. This compels us to search in the combined search space, in which frequent backtracks between symbolic and geometric levels make the search inefficient.We address this problem by guiding symbolic search with rich information extracted from the geometric level through culprit detection mechanisms.

Metadaten
Author:Fabien LagriffoulORCiD, Benjamin Andres
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0278364915619022
ISSN:1741-3176
ISSN:0278-3649
Parent Title (English):The international journal of robotics research
Subtitle (English):A culprit detection problem
Publisher:Sage Science Press
Place of publication:Thousand Oaks
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/01/21
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2018/06/18
Tag:combined task and motion planning; manipulation planning
Volume:35
Issue:8
First Page:890
Last Page:927
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 422

