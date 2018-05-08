UNHCR and the European refugee crisis
- Since 2015, the European Union has struggled to deal with the influx of refugees coming into its territories. The number of institutions involved in designing a competent response approach, com-bined with the unilateral and uncoordinated state reactions, have left unclear where to look for when searching for answers and new alternatives. Can the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) take a leading role in solving this and future crises? After a brief recapitulation of the crisis, an analysis of UNHCR’s statue, relationship to international law, and doctrine will put this question to the test while exploring options that are not only available but also feasible in a system where politics trump both legality and morality. If UNHCR is to play an active role in fu-ture refugee policies and become the lead agency it once was, a new daring and innovative approach has to emerge in order to readapt to the power relations that prevail in the twenty-first century.
- Seit dem Jahr 2015 sieht sich die Europäische Union einem verstärkten Zustrom von Flüchtlingen ausgesetzt. Verschiedene Institutionen und Politikansätze auf Unionsebene, aber auch in den Mitgliedstaaten erschweren eine einheitliche und sachgerechte Lösung. Könnte der UN-Hochkommissar für Flüchtlinge (UNHCR) bei der Lösung dieser und zukünftiger Krisenlagen eine führende Rolle spielen? Vor dem Hintergrund der tatsächlichen Ereignisse und der Rechtsstellung des UNHCR unternimmt es dieses Diskussionspapier, nach Alternativen zu suchen. Um im Dreieck von Völkerrecht, Moral und Machtpolitik wieder eine aktivere Rolle übernehmen zu können, braucht der UNHCR mutige und innovative Konzepte.
