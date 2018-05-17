Heterogeneous Catalysis for the Conversion of Fructose to Chemicals and Fuel in a Continuous Flow Process

The valorization of carbohydrates is one of the most promising fields in green chemistry, as it enables to produce bulk chemicals and fuels out of renewable and abundant resources, instead of further exploiting fossil feedstocks. The focus in this thesis is the conversion of fructose, using dehydration and hydrodeoxygenation reactions. The main goal is to find an easy continuous process, including the solubility of the sugar in a green solvent, the conversion over a solid acid as well as over a metal@tungsten carbide catalyst. At the beginning of this thesis, solid acid catalysts are synthesized by using carbohydrate material like glucose and starch at high temperatures (up to 600 °C). Additionally a third carbon is synthesized, using an activation method based on Ca(OH)2. After carbonization and further sulfonation, using fuming sulfuric acid, the three resulting catalysts are characterized together with sulfonated carbon black and Amberlyst 15 as references. In order to test all solid acid catalysts in reaction, a 250 mm x 4.6 mm

The valorization of carbohydrates is one of the most promising fields in green chemistry, as it enables to produce bulk chemicals and fuels out of renewable and abundant resources, instead of further exploiting fossil feedstocks. The focus in this thesis is the conversion of fructose, using dehydration and hydrodeoxygenation reactions. The main goal is to find an easy continuous process, including the solubility of the sugar in a green solvent, the conversion over a solid acid as well as over a metal@tungsten carbide catalyst. At the beginning of this thesis, solid acid catalysts are synthesized by using carbohydrate material like glucose and starch at high temperatures (up to 600 °C). Additionally a third carbon is synthesized, using an activation method based on Ca(OH)2. After carbonization and further sulfonation, using fuming sulfuric acid, the three resulting catalysts are characterized together with sulfonated carbon black and Amberlyst 15 as references. In order to test all solid acid catalysts in reaction, a 250 mm x 4.6 mm stainless steel column is used as a fixed-bed continuous reactor. The temperature (110 °C to 250 °C) and residence time (2 to 30 minutes) is varied, and a direct relationship between contact time and selectivity is determined. The reaction mechanism, as well as the product distribution is showing a dehydration step of fructose towards 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF). These furan-ring molecules are considered as “sleeping giants”, due to the possibility of using them as fuel, but also for upgrading them to chemicals like terephthalic acid or p-xylene. Consecutive reactions are producing levulinic acid, as well as condensation products with ethanol and formic acid. The activated carbon is additionally showing a 2 % yield of 2,5-Dimethylfuran (DMF) production, pointing towards the extraordinary properties of this catalyst. Without a metal catalyst present, what is normally necessary for hydrogenation reactions, a transferhydrogenation (with formic acid) is observed. The active catalyst was therefore carbon itself, what activated the hydrogen on its surface. This phenomenon was just very rarely observed so far. Expensive noble metals are the material of choice, when it comes to hydrogenation reactions nowadays and cheaper alternatives are necessary. By postulating a similar electronic structure of tungsten carbide (WC) to platinum by Lewy and Boudart, research is focusing on the replacement of Pt. The production of nano-sized tungsten carbide particles (7.5 ± 2.5 nm, 70 m2 g-1) is enabled by the so called “urea glass route” and its catalytic performances are compared to commercial material. It is shown, that the activity is strongly dependent on the size of the particles as well as the surface area. Nano-sized tungsten carbide is showing activity for hydrogenation reactions under mild conditions (maximum 150 °C, 30 bar). This material therefore opens up new possibilities for replacing the rare and expensive platinum with tungsten carbide based catalysts. Additionally different metal nanoparticles of palladium, copper and nickel are deposited on top of WC to further promote its reactivity. The nickel nanoparticles are strongly connected to WC and showed the best activity as well as selectivity for upgrading HMF with hydrodeoxygenation. The Ni@WC is not leaching and is showing very good hydrodeoxygenation properties with DMF yields up to 90 percent. Copper@WC is not showing good activity and palladium@WC enables undesired consecutive reactions, hydrogenating the furan ring system. In order to enable the upgrade of fructose to DMF directly in a continuous system, the current H CUBE Pro TM hydrogenation system is customized with a second reaction column. A 250 mm x 4.6 mm stainless steel reactor column is connected ahead of the hydrogen insertion, enabling the dehydration of fructose to HMF derivatives, before pumping these products into the second column for hydrogenation. The overall residence time in the two column reactor system is 14 minutes. The overall results are an almost full conversion with a yield of 38.5 % DMF and 47 % yield of EL. The main disadvantage is the formation of higher mass products, so called humins, which start depositing on top of the catalysts, blocking their active sites. In general it can be stated, that a two column system goes along with a higher investment as well as more maintenance costs, compared to a one column catalytic approach. To develop a catalyst, which is on the one hand able to dehydrate as well as hydrodeoxygenate the reactants, is aimed for at the last part of the thesis. The activated carbon however shows already activity for hydrodeoxygenation without any metal present and offers itself therefore as an alternative to overcome the temperature instability of Amberlyst 15 (max. 120 °C) for a combined DMF production directly from fructose. The activity for the upgrade to DMF is increased from 2 % to 12 % DMF yield in one mixed continuous column. In order to scale up the entire one column approach, an 800 mm x 28.5 mm inner diameter column was planned and manufactured. The system is scaled up and assembled, whereas this flow reactor system is able to be run with 50 mL min-1 maximum flow rate, to stand a pressure of maximum 100 bar and be heated to around 500 °C. The tubing and connections, as well as the used devices are planned according to be safe and easy in use. The scaled-up approach offers a reaction column 120 times bigger (510 ml) then the first extension of the commercial system. This further extension offers the possibility of ranging between 1 and 1000 mL min-1, making it possible to use the approach in pilot plant applications.

