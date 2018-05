The tinkerbell (tink) mutation identifies the dual-specificity MAPK phosphatase INDOLE- 3-BUTYRIC ACID-RESPONSE5 (IBR5) as a novel regulator of organ size in Arabidopsis

Kim L. Johnson, Sascha Ramm, Christian Kappel, Sally Ward, Ottoline Leyser, Tomoaki Sakamoto, Tetsuya Kurata, Michael W. Bevan, Michael Lenhard Mitogen-activated dual-specificity MAPK phosphatases are important negative regulators in the MAPK signalling pathways responsible for many essential processes in plants. In a screen for mutants with reduced organ size we have identified a mutation in the active site of the dual-specificity MAPK phosphatase INDOLE-3-BUTYRIC ACID-RESPONSE5 (IBR5) that we named tinkerbell (tink) due to its small size. Analysis of the tink mutant indicates that IBR5 acts as a novel regulator of organ size that changes the rate of growth in petals and leaves. Organ size and shape regulation by IBR5 acts independently of the KLU growth-regulatory pathway. Microarray analysis of tink/ibr5-6 mutants identified a likely role for this phosphatase in male gametophyte development. We show that IBR5 may influence the size and shape of petals through auxin and TCP growth regulatory pathways.