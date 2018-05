Biosignatures of Present and Past Microbial Life in Southern African Geoarchives

Global climate change is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century, with influence on the environment, societies, politics and economies. The (semi-)arid areas of Southern Africa already suffer from water scarcity. There is a great variety of ongoing research related to global climate history but important questions on regional differences still exist. In southern African regions terrestrial climate archives are rare, which makes paleoclimate studies challenging. Based on the assumption that continental pans (sabkhas) represent a suitable geo-archive for the climate history, two different pans were studied in the southern and western Kalahari Desert. A combined approach of molecular biological and biogeochemical analyses is utilized to investigate the diversity and abundance of microorganisms and to trace temporal and spatial changes in paleoprecipitation in arid environments. The present PhD thesis demonstrates the applicability of pan sediments as a late Quaternary geo-archive based on microbial signature lipid biomarkers,

Global climate change is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century, with influence on the environment, societies, politics and economies. The (semi-)arid areas of Southern Africa already suffer from water scarcity. There is a great variety of ongoing research related to global climate history but important questions on regional differences still exist. In southern African regions terrestrial climate archives are rare, which makes paleoclimate studies challenging. Based on the assumption that continental pans (sabkhas) represent a suitable geo-archive for the climate history, two different pans were studied in the southern and western Kalahari Desert. A combined approach of molecular biological and biogeochemical analyses is utilized to investigate the diversity and abundance of microorganisms and to trace temporal and spatial changes in paleoprecipitation in arid environments. The present PhD thesis demonstrates the applicability of pan sediments as a late Quaternary geo-archive based on microbial signature lipid biomarkers, such as archaeol, branched and isoprenoid glycerol dialkyl glycerol tetraethers (GDGTs) as well as phospholipid fatty acids (PLFA). The microbial signatures contained in the sediment provide information on the current or past microbial community from the Last Glacial Maximum to the recent epoch, the Holocene. The results are discussed in the context of regional climate evolution in southwestern Africa. The seasonal shift of the Innertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) along the equator influences the distribution of precipitation- and climate zones. The different expansion of the winter- and summer rainfall zones in southern Africa was confirmed by the frequency of certain microbial biomarkers. A period of increased precipitation in the south-western Kalahari could be described as a result of the extension of the winter rainfall zone during the last glacial maximum (21 ± 2 ka). Instead a period of increased paleoprecipitation in the western Kalahari was indicated during the Late Glacial to Holocene transition. This was possibly caused by a southwestern shift in the position of the summer rainfall zone associated to the southward movement of the ITCZ. Furthermore, for the first time this study characterizes the bacterial and archaeal life based on 16S rRNA gene high-throughput sequencing in continental pan sediments and provides an insight into the recent microbial community structure. Near-surface processes play an important role for the modern microbial ecosystem in the pans. Water availability as well as salinity might determine the abundance and composition of the microbial communities. The microbial community of pan sediments is dominated by halophilic and dry-adapted archaea and bacteria. Frequently occurring microorganisms such as, Halobacteriaceae, Bacillus and Gemmatimonadetes are described in more detail in this study.

