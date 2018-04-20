Influence of sphingosine 1-phosphate and its receptor modulators on the development of liver fibrosis
|Author:
|Frdoos Al Fadel
|Advisor:
|Burkhard Kleuser
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/04/20
|Pagenumber:
|156
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie