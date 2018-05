Unraveling evolution through Next Generation Sequencing

The sequencing of the human genome in the early 2000s led to an increased interest in cheap and fast sequencing technologies. This interest culminated in the advent of next generation sequencing (NGS). A number of different NGS platforms have arisen since then all promising to do the same thing, i.e. produce large amounts of genetic information for relatively low costs compared to more traditional methods such as Sanger sequencing. The capabilities of NGS meant that researchers were no longer bound to species for which a lot of previous work had already been done (e.g. model organisms and humans) enabling a shift in research towards more novel and diverse species of interest. This capability has greatly benefitted many fields within the biological sciences, one of which being the field of evolutionary biology. Researchers have begun to move away from the study of laboratory model organisms to wild, natural populations and species which has greatly expanded our knowledge of evolution. NGS boasts a number of benefits over more

The sequencing of the human genome in the early 2000s led to an increased interest in cheap and fast sequencing technologies. This interest culminated in the advent of next generation sequencing (NGS). A number of different NGS platforms have arisen since then all promising to do the same thing, i.e. produce large amounts of genetic information for relatively low costs compared to more traditional methods such as Sanger sequencing. The capabilities of NGS meant that researchers were no longer bound to species for which a lot of previous work had already been done (e.g. model organisms and humans) enabling a shift in research towards more novel and diverse species of interest. This capability has greatly benefitted many fields within the biological sciences, one of which being the field of evolutionary biology. Researchers have begun to move away from the study of laboratory model organisms to wild, natural populations and species which has greatly expanded our knowledge of evolution. NGS boasts a number of benefits over more traditional sequencing approaches. The main benefit comes from the capability to generate information for drastically more loci for a fraction of the cost. This is hugely beneficial to the study of wild animals as, even when large numbers of individuals are unobtainable, the amount of data produced still allows for accurate, reliable population and species level results from a small selection of individuals. The use of NGS to study species for which little to no previous research has been carried out on and the production of novel evolutionary information and reference datasets for the greater scientific community were the focuses of this thesis. Two studies in this thesis focused on producing novel mitochondrial genomes from shotgun sequencing data through iterative mapping, bypassing the need for a close relative to serve as a reference sequence. These mitochondrial genomes were then used to infer species level relationships through phylogenetic analyses. The first of these studies involved reconstructing a complete mitochondrial genome of the bat eared fox (Otocyon megalotis). Phylogenetic analyses of the mitochondrial genome confidently placed the bat eared fox as sister to the clade consisting of the raccoon dog and true foxes within the canidae family. The next study also involved reconstructing a mitochondrial genome but in this case from the extinct Macrauchenia of South America. As this study utilised ancient DNA, it involved a lot of parameter testing, quality controls and strict thresholds to obtain a near complete mitochondrial genome devoid of contamination known to plague ancient DNA studies. Phylogenetic analyses confidently placed Macrauchenia as sister to all living representatives of Perissodactyla with a divergence time of ~66 million years ago. The third and final study of this thesis involved de novo assemblies of both nuclear and mitochondrial genomes from brown and striped hyena and focussed on demographic, genetic diversity and population genomic analyses within the brown hyena. Previous studies of the brown hyena hinted at very low levels of genomic diversity and, perhaps due to this, were unable to find any notable population structure across its range. By incorporating a large number of genetic loci, in the form of complete nuclear genomes, population structure within the brown hyena was uncovered. On top of this, genomic diversity levels were compared to a number of other species. Results showed the brown hyena to have the lowest genomic diversity out of all species included in the study which was perhaps caused by a continuous and ongoing decline in effective population size that started about one million years ago and dramatically accelerated towards the end of the Pleistocene. The studies within this thesis show the power NGS sequencing has and its utility within evolutionary biology. The most notable capabilities outlined in this thesis involve the study of species for which no reference data is available and in the production of large amounts of data, providing evolutionary answers at the species and population level that data produced using more traditional techniques simply could not.

