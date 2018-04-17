Schließen

REDD+ and the reconfiguration of public authority in the forest sector

Metadaten
Author:Chris Höhne, Harald Fuhr, Thomas Hickmann, Markus Lederer, Fee Stehle
ISBN:978-3-319-71945-0
Parent Title (English):Global Forest Governance and Climate Change
Subtitle (English):a comparative case study of Indonesia and Brazil
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Cham
Editor:Emmanuel O. Nuesiri
Document Type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/17
First Page:203
Last Page:241
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

