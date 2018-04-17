Schließen

Godfather politics and exclusionary local representation in REDD+

Author:Emmanuel O. Nuesiri
ISBN:978-3-319-71945-0
Parent Title (English):Global forest governance and climate change
Subtitle (English):a case study of the design of the UN-REDD-Supervised Nigeria-REDD Proposal
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Cham
Document Type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/17
First Page:17
Last Page:49
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

