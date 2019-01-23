Schließen

Secondary Structure across the Bacterial Transcriptome Reveals Versatile Roles in mRNA Regulation and Function

  • Messenger RNA acts as an informational molecule between DNA and translating ribosomes. Emerging evidence places mRNA in central cellular processes beyond its major function as informational entity. Although individual examples show that specific structural features of mRNA regulate translation and transcript stability, their role and function throughout the bacterial transcriptome remains unknown. Combining three sequencing approaches to provide a high resolution view of global mRNA secondary structure, translation efficiency and mRNA abundance, we unraveled structural features in E. coli mRNA with implications in translation and mRNA degradation. A poorly structured site upstream of the coding sequence serves as an additional unspecific binding site of the ribosomes and the degree of its secondary structure propensity negatively correlates with gene expression. Secondary structures within coding sequences are highly dynamic and influence translation only within a very small subset of positions. A secondary structure upstream of theMessenger RNA acts as an informational molecule between DNA and translating ribosomes. Emerging evidence places mRNA in central cellular processes beyond its major function as informational entity. Although individual examples show that specific structural features of mRNA regulate translation and transcript stability, their role and function throughout the bacterial transcriptome remains unknown. Combining three sequencing approaches to provide a high resolution view of global mRNA secondary structure, translation efficiency and mRNA abundance, we unraveled structural features in E. coli mRNA with implications in translation and mRNA degradation. A poorly structured site upstream of the coding sequence serves as an additional unspecific binding site of the ribosomes and the degree of its secondary structure propensity negatively correlates with gene expression. Secondary structures within coding sequences are highly dynamic and influence translation only within a very small subset of positions. A secondary structure upstream of the stop codon is enriched in genes terminated by UAA codon with likely implications in translation termination. The global analysis further substantiates a common recognition signature of RNase E to initiate endonucleolytic cleavage. This work determines for the first time the E. coli RNA structurome, highlighting the contribution of mRNA secondary structure as a direct effector of a variety of processes, including translation and mRNA degradation.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr520.pdfeng
    (3223KB)

    SHA-1:cb15002899c98f8c648700cdcea9c24117ce79e2

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Cristian Del CampoGND, Alexander BartholomäusGND, Ivan Fedyunin, Zoya IgnatovaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-409662
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-40966
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (520)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/23
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/23
Tag:E-cleavage; codon usage; crystal-structure; gene-expression; genome; global analysis; single ribosomes; translation initiation
Escherichia coli; in vivo
Issue:520
Pagenumber:23
Source:PLOS Genetics 11 (2015) 10 Art. e1005613 DOI https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pgen.1005613
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Public Library of Science (PLOS)
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo