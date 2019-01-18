The periglacial engine of mountain erosion
With accelerating climate cooling in the late Cenozoic, glacial and periglacial erosion became more widespread on the surface of the Earth. The resultant shift in erosion patterns significantly changed the large-scale morphology of many mountain ranges worldwide. Whereas the glacial fingerprint is easily distinguished by its characteristic fjords and U-shaped valleys, the periglacial fingerprint is more subtle but potentially prevails in some mid- to high-latitude landscapes. Previous models have advocated a frost-driven control on debris production at steep headwalls and glacial valley sides. Here we investigate the important role that periglacial processes also play in less steep parts of mountain landscapes. Understanding the influences of frost-driven processes in low-relief areas requires a focus on the consequences of an accreting soil mantle, which characterises such surfaces. We present a new model that quantifies two key physical processes: frost cracking and frost creep, as a function of both temperature and sediment thickness. Our results yield new insights into how climate and sediment transport properties combine to scale the intensity of periglacial processes. The thickness of the soil mantle strongly modulates the relation between climate and the intensity of mechanical weathering and sediment flux. Our results also point to an offset between the conditions that promote frost cracking and those that promote frost creep, indicating that a stable climate can provide optimal conditions for only one of those processes at a time. Finally, quantifying these relations also opens up the possibility of including periglacial processes in large-scale, long-term landscape evolution models, as demonstrated in a companion paper.
|Jane Lund Andersen, David L. Egholm, Mads Faurschou Knudsen, John D. JansenORCiD, S. B. Nielsen
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-409656
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-40965
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Part 1: Rates of frost cracking and frost creep
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (530)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/01/18
|2015
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/01/18
|New-Zealand; bedrock; evolution; ice-sheet; mantled hillslopes; model; rock; sediment transport; soil production function; southern Alps
|530
|16
|Earth Surface Dynamics 3 (2015), pp. 447–462 DOI 10.5194/esurf-3-447-2015
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Copernicus
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle