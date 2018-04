Swearing in a public place

The paper deals with the usage of swear words on the online forum "reddit". Three research questions are dealt with: How often are swear words used? How are these swear words received by other users? Does the topic of the conversation have an influence on the reception and amount of usage of swear words? The corpus from which the results are taken comprises almost 900 million words. The words are taken from February 2017. Compared to other, similar studies, the corpus is considerably larger and contempory. In addition, the theoretical part discusses the linguistic basics of swear words. These include concepts such as the theory of politeness, the topic of taboos and its corresponding words and censorship. This is done to explain the factors that influence the use and application of swear words and to explain why swearwords are so special in comparison to other word groups. In addition, further research results from other corpora are presented and compared with the results afterwards. This includes corpora that are also

The paper deals with the usage of swear words on the online forum "reddit". Three research questions are dealt with: How often are swear words used? How are these swear words received by other users? Does the topic of the conversation have an influence on the reception and amount of usage of swear words? The corpus from which the results are taken comprises almost 900 million words. The words are taken from February 2017. Compared to other, similar studies, the corpus is considerably larger and contempory. In addition, the theoretical part discusses the linguistic basics of swear words. These include concepts such as the theory of politeness, the topic of taboos and its corresponding words and censorship. This is done to explain the factors that influence the use and application of swear words and to explain why swearwords are so special in comparison to other word groups. In addition, further research results from other corpora are presented and compared with the results afterwards. This includes corpora that are also composed of online communication, as well as corpora that reproduce spoken language. The results from all the corpora presented deal with results from the English language. The results of this study indicate that the swear words on "reddit" are used approximately as often as they are on other platforms. The perception of these swear words is mostly positive, which suggests that the use of swear words on "reddit" is not perceived as impolite. In addition, an influence of the discussion topic on the frequency and reception of swear words could be determined.

