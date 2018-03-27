Investigation of nanoparticle-molecule interactions and pharmaceutical model formulations by means of surface enhanced raman spectroscopy
|Tamás Firkala
|Katrin Pollmann, Martin Rudolph
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2017
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/03/27
|118
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften