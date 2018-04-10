Gewinnung phenolischer Komponenten aus dem Birkenstamm als Rohstoffquelle für die Synthese eines neuen substituierten Phenylmethacrylats und dessen Polymerisation

In the present work ways of obtaining various phenolic substances such as lignin, diarylheptanoids and 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol (raspberry ketone) from the trunk of the silver birch (Betula pendula) are shown. By methacrylating of 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol, a monomer was generated which can be polymerized by free radical mass and solution polymerization, as well as by enzymatic polymerization. A first separation of constituents was achieved by extraction of wood or bark with methanol. The methanol-insoluble components of the interior wood and the bark were then extracted with selected ionic liquids. A process has been developed for selectively separating the ingredients extracted with these ionic liquids into cellulose, hemicellulose, lignin and ethyl acetate extractables. This made it possible to compare both the ionic liquids used as well as the interior wood and the bark with respect to their extraction behavior with each other. Furthermore, different strategies were shown to isolate a total of three species of diarylheptanoids from the

In the present work ways of obtaining various phenolic substances such as lignin, diarylheptanoids and 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol (raspberry ketone) from the trunk of the silver birch (Betula pendula) are shown. By methacrylating of 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol, a monomer was generated which can be polymerized by free radical mass and solution polymerization, as well as by enzymatic polymerization. A first separation of constituents was achieved by extraction of wood or bark with methanol. The methanol-insoluble components of the interior wood and the bark were then extracted with selected ionic liquids. A process has been developed for selectively separating the ingredients extracted with these ionic liquids into cellulose, hemicellulose, lignin and ethyl acetate extractables. This made it possible to compare both the ionic liquids used as well as the interior wood and the bark with respect to their extraction behavior with each other. Furthermore, different strategies were shown to isolate a total of three species of diarylheptanoids from the methanolic extract of the bark. One of the found diarylheptanoids (5-hydroxy-1,7-bis-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-3-heptanone) was cleaved by retroaldolysis in 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol (raspberry ketone) and 3-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanal. The use of 4- (3-oxobutyl) phenol as a monomer component was investigated. For this purpose, 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenyl methacrylate was synthesized and ways of purification by column chromatography and recrystallization were shown. Subsequently, poly-(4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenyl methacrylate) (PObMA) and polybenzyl methacrylate (PBzMA) were prepared by mass and solution polymerization. The yields of PObpMA compared to PBzMA are at the same level when the same reaction conditions were used. In contrast, the degree of polymerization by free radical polymerization in mass of PObpMA compared to PBzMA is greater by a factor of 3.7. The glass transition temperatures of the PObpMA are both in free radical polymerization in bulk, as well as in solution polymerization over those of PbzMA when the same reaction conditions were used. Moreover, the polymerization of 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenyl methacrylate and benzyl methacrylate at room temperature with an initiator system consisting of horseradish peroxidase, acetylacetone and hydrogen peroxide has been described. Products produced with enzymatic initiator system showed strong similarity with products from solution polymerizations initiated with Azobis(isobutyronitrile).

