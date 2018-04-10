Gewinnung phenolischer Komponenten aus dem Birkenstamm als Rohstoffquelle für die Synthese eines neuen substituierten Phenylmethacrylats und dessen Polymerisation
Extraction of phenolic components from the birch trunk as a source of raw material for the synthesis of a new substituted phenyl methacrylate and its polymerization
- In der vorliegenden Arbeit werden Wege zur Gewinnung verschiedener phenolischer Substanzen wie Lignin, Diarylheptanoide und 4-(3-Oxobutyl)phenol (Himbeerketon) aus dem Stamm der Hängebirke (Betula pendula) aufgezeigt. Durch Methacrylierung des 4-(3-Oxobutyl)phenols wurde ein Monomer erzeugt, welches mittels freier radikalischer Masse- und Lösungspolymerisation, sowie enzymatischer Polymerisation polymerisiert werden kann. Eine erste Isolierung von Bestandteilen wurde durch Extraktion von Innenholz bzw. Rinde mit Methanol erzielt. Die in Methanol unlöslichen Bestandteile des Innenholzes und der Rinde wurden anschließend mit ausgewählten ionischen Flüssigkeiten extrahiert. Es wurde ein Verfahren zum selektiven Trennen der mit diesen ionischen Flüssigkeiten extrahierten Bestandteile in Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Lignin und mit Ethylacetat extrahierbare Bestandteile entwickelt. Hierdurch war es möglich, sowohl die verwendeten ionischen Flüssigkeiten als auch das Innenholz und die Rinde hinsichtlich ihres ExtraktionsverhaltensIn der vorliegenden Arbeit werden Wege zur Gewinnung verschiedener phenolischer Substanzen wie Lignin, Diarylheptanoide und 4-(3-Oxobutyl)phenol (Himbeerketon) aus dem Stamm der Hängebirke (Betula pendula) aufgezeigt. Durch Methacrylierung des 4-(3-Oxobutyl)phenols wurde ein Monomer erzeugt, welches mittels freier radikalischer Masse- und Lösungspolymerisation, sowie enzymatischer Polymerisation polymerisiert werden kann. Eine erste Isolierung von Bestandteilen wurde durch Extraktion von Innenholz bzw. Rinde mit Methanol erzielt. Die in Methanol unlöslichen Bestandteile des Innenholzes und der Rinde wurden anschließend mit ausgewählten ionischen Flüssigkeiten extrahiert. Es wurde ein Verfahren zum selektiven Trennen der mit diesen ionischen Flüssigkeiten extrahierten Bestandteile in Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Lignin und mit Ethylacetat extrahierbare Bestandteile entwickelt. Hierdurch war es möglich, sowohl die verwendeten ionischen Flüssigkeiten als auch das Innenholz und die Rinde hinsichtlich ihres Extraktionsverhaltens miteinander zu vergleichen. Ferner wurden verschiedene Strategien aufgezeigt, um insgesamt drei Spezies an Diarylheptanoiden aus dem methanolischen Extrakt der Rinde zu isolieren. Eines der gefundenen Diarylheptanoide (5 Hydroxy-1,7-bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)-3-heptanon) wurde via Retroaldolreaktion in 4 (3 Oxobutyl)phenol (Himbeerketon) und 3 (4 Hydroxyphenyl)propanal gespalten. Es wurde die Verwendung des 4-(3-Oxobutyl)phenol als Monomerbestandteil untersucht. Hierfür wurde 4-(3-Oxobutyl)phenylmethacrylat synthetisiert und Wege zur Reinigung mittels Säulenchromatographie und Umkristallisation aufgezeigt. Anschließend wurde Poly(4-(3-oxobutyl)phenylmethacrylat) (PObMA) und Polybenzylmethacrylats (PBzMA) aus Massen- und Lösungspolymerisation hergestellt. Die Ausbeuten an PObpMA im Vergleich zum PBzMA liegen bei gleichen Reaktionsbedingungen auf gleichem Niveau. Im Kontrast hierzu ist der Polymerisationsgrad aus freier radikalischer Polymerisation in Masse des PObpMA im Vergleich zum PBzMA um den Faktor 3,7 größer. Die Glasübergangstemperaturen des PObpMA liegen bei gleichen Reaktionsbedingungen sowohl bei freier radikalischer Polymerisation in Masse, als auch bei Lösungspolymerisation über denen des PBzMA. Darüber hinaus wurde die Polymerisation von 4-(3-Oxobutyl)phenylmethacrylat und Benzylmethacrylat mit einem Initiatorsystem bestehend aus Meerrettichperoxidase, Acetylaceton und Wasserstoffperoxid bei Raumtemperatur beschrieben. Die mit enzymatischem Initiatorsystem erzeugten Produkte zeigten starke Übereinstimmung mit Produkten aus Lösungspolymerisationen, welche mit Azobis(isobutyronitril) initiiert wurden.…
- In the present work ways of obtaining various phenolic substances such as lignin, diarylheptanoids and 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol (raspberry ketone) from the trunk of the silver birch (Betula pendula) are shown. By methacrylating of 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol, a monomer was generated which can be polymerized by free radical mass and solution polymerization, as well as by enzymatic polymerization. A first separation of constituents was achieved by extraction of wood or bark with methanol. The methanol-insoluble components of the interior wood and the bark were then extracted with selected ionic liquids. A process has been developed for selectively separating the ingredients extracted with these ionic liquids into cellulose, hemicellulose, lignin and ethyl acetate extractables. This made it possible to compare both the ionic liquids used as well as the interior wood and the bark with respect to their extraction behavior with each other. Furthermore, different strategies were shown to isolate a total of three species of diarylheptanoids from theIn the present work ways of obtaining various phenolic substances such as lignin, diarylheptanoids and 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol (raspberry ketone) from the trunk of the silver birch (Betula pendula) are shown. By methacrylating of 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol, a monomer was generated which can be polymerized by free radical mass and solution polymerization, as well as by enzymatic polymerization. A first separation of constituents was achieved by extraction of wood or bark with methanol. The methanol-insoluble components of the interior wood and the bark were then extracted with selected ionic liquids. A process has been developed for selectively separating the ingredients extracted with these ionic liquids into cellulose, hemicellulose, lignin and ethyl acetate extractables. This made it possible to compare both the ionic liquids used as well as the interior wood and the bark with respect to their extraction behavior with each other. Furthermore, different strategies were shown to isolate a total of three species of diarylheptanoids from the methanolic extract of the bark. One of the found diarylheptanoids (5-hydroxy-1,7-bis-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-3-heptanone) was cleaved by retroaldolysis in 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenol (raspberry ketone) and 3-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanal. The use of 4- (3-oxobutyl) phenol as a monomer component was investigated. For this purpose, 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenyl methacrylate was synthesized and ways of purification by column chromatography and recrystallization were shown. Subsequently, poly-(4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenyl methacrylate) (PObMA) and polybenzyl methacrylate (PBzMA) were prepared by mass and solution polymerization. The yields of PObpMA compared to PBzMA are at the same level when the same reaction conditions were used. In contrast, the degree of polymerization by free radical polymerization in mass of PObpMA compared to PBzMA is greater by a factor of 3.7. The glass transition temperatures of the PObpMA are both in free radical polymerization in bulk, as well as in solution polymerization over those of PbzMA when the same reaction conditions were used. Moreover, the polymerization of 4-(3-oxobutyl)-phenyl methacrylate and benzyl methacrylate at room temperature with an initiator system consisting of horseradish peroxidase, acetylacetone and hydrogen peroxide has been described. Products produced with enzymatic initiator system showed strong similarity with products from solution polymerizations initiated with Azobis(isobutyronitrile).…
|Author:
|David StrunkGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-409228
|Advisor:
|Veronika Strehmel
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/03/19
|Release Date:
|2018/04/10
|Tag:
|Birke; Diarylheptanoide; Himbeerketon; Ionische Flüssigkeit; Rinde
bark; birch; ionic liquiod; raspberry ketone
|Pagenumber:
|VIII, 157
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht