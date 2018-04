Structure and petrophysical properties of the Southern Chile subduction zone along 38.25°S from seismic data

Active and passive source data from two seismic experiments within the interdisciplinary project TIPTEQ (from The Incoming Plate to mega Thrust EarthQuake processes) were used to image and identify the structural and petrophysical properties (such as P- and S-velocities, Poisson's ratios, pore pressure, density and amount of fluids) within the Chilean seismogenic coupling zone at 38.25°S, where in 1960 the largest earthquake ever recorded (Mw 9.5) occurred. Two S-wave velocity models calculated using traveltime and noise tomography techniques were merged with an existing velocity model to obtain a 2D S-wave velocity model, which gathered the advantages of each individual model. In a following step, P- and S-reflectivity images of the subduction zone were obtained using different pre stack and post-stack depth migration techniques. Among them, the recent prestack line-drawing depth migration scheme yielded revealing results. Next, synthetic seismograms modelled using the reflectivity method allowed, through their input 1D synthetic P-

Active and passive source data from two seismic experiments within the interdisciplinary project TIPTEQ (from The Incoming Plate to mega Thrust EarthQuake processes) were used to image and identify the structural and petrophysical properties (such as P- and S-velocities, Poisson's ratios, pore pressure, density and amount of fluids) within the Chilean seismogenic coupling zone at 38.25°S, where in 1960 the largest earthquake ever recorded (Mw 9.5) occurred. Two S-wave velocity models calculated using traveltime and noise tomography techniques were merged with an existing velocity model to obtain a 2D S-wave velocity model, which gathered the advantages of each individual model. In a following step, P- and S-reflectivity images of the subduction zone were obtained using different pre stack and post-stack depth migration techniques. Among them, the recent prestack line-drawing depth migration scheme yielded revealing results. Next, synthetic seismograms modelled using the reflectivity method allowed, through their input 1D synthetic P- and S-velocities, to infer the composition and rocks within the subduction zone. Finally, an image of the subduction zone is given, jointly interpreting the results from this work with results from other studies. The Chilean seismogenic coupling zone at 38.25°S shows a continental crust with highly reflective horizontal, as well as (steep) dipping events. Among them, the Lanalhue Fault Zone (LFZ), which is interpreted to be east-dipping, is imaged to very shallow depths. Some steep reflectors are observed for the first time, for example one near the coast, related to high seismicity and another one near the LFZ. Steep shallow reflectivity towards the volcanic arc could be related to a steep west-dipping reflector interpreted as fluids and/or melts, migrating upwards due to material recycling in the continental mantle wedge. The high resolution of the S-velocity model in the first kilometres allowed to identify several sedimentary basins, characterized by very low P- and S-velocities, high Poisson's ratios and possible steep reflectivity. Such high Poisson's ratios are also observed within the oceanic crust, which reaches the seismogenic zone hydrated due to bending-related faulting. It is interpreted to release water until reaching the coast and under the continental mantle wedge. In terms of seismic velocities, the inferred composition and rocks in the continental crust is in agreement with field geology observations at the surface along the proflle. Furthermore, there is no requirement to call on the existence of measurable amounts of present-day fluids above the plate interface in the continental crust of the Coastal Cordillera and the Central Valley in this part of the Chilean convergent margin. A large-scale anisotropy in the continental crust and upper mantle, previously proposed from magnetotelluric studies, is proposed from seismic velocities. However, quantitative studies on this topic in the continental crust of the Chilean seismogenic zone at 38.25°S do not exist to date.

