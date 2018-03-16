Schließen

JewBus Are Not What They Used to Be

  • The success of Buddhism in the West, and in America in particular, since the middle of the twentieth century, gave birth to a new hyphenated religious phenomenon: the Jewish-Buddhists. While a growing number of scholars have been addressing this phenomenon, all of the studies published so far speak of “Jewish-Buddhists” as if they could be described in the same way it was in the seventies. In this paper, I take issue with the monolithic, reified approach towards the phenomenon of the “Jewish-Buddhists”, and will try to show their evolution from their early days at the dawn of the emerging Counter Culture until today. Following findings derived from diachronic and ethnographic fieldworks, conducted since 2009, I will suggest that this evolution has undergone three main phases, which I call the three “ages”: the age of challenging, the age of claiming, and the age of re-claiming.

Author:Mira Niculescu
Parent Title (English):PaRDeS : Journal of the Association of Jewish Studies [23 (2017)] = JewBus, Jewish Hindus & other Jewish Encounters with East Asian Religions
Parent Title (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien [23 (2017)] = JewBus, Jewish Hindus & other Jewish Encounters with East Asian Religions
Subtitle (English):A Call for a Diachronic Study of the Phenomenon of the “Jewish Buddhists”
