From Jewish Prominence to Buddhist Prominence
- The 1920s witnessed a growing appearance of individual American Jews– largely from wealthy and prominent families – who received training by Asian teachers and pursued Buddhist practices in Asian-founded Buddhist groups. Some of these American Jews gained prominence and leadership status in Buddhist communities and also ran their own semi-established Buddhist groups, with limited success. The social position and material success of these Jewish Buddhists allowed them the time and means to study and practice Buddhism. This paper illustrates these developments through the story of Julius Goldwater, a member of the prominent German Jewish family that included Senator Barry Goldwater. After encountering Buddhism in Hawaii and being ordained in Kyoto, Goldwater moved to Los Angeles to become one of the first European-American Jodo Shinshu ministers in America. This paper demonstrates how he was an early convert, teacher, and wartime proponent of American Buddhism.
|Emily Sigalow
PaRDeS : Journal of the Association of Jewish Studies [23 (2017)]
PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien [23 (2017)]
|Subtitle (English):
|Julius Goldwater and the Jewish-Buddhist Encounter from 1924–1958
|2018/03/16
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2017) 23 / Articles
