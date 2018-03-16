Schließen

Linking the Jewish People to India

  • This article explores the little-known author Friedrich Korn (1803–1850). Korn developed a theory of universal revelation which, among other things, claimed that the Jewish people descended from India. His theory is an amalgamation of the Romantic ideas about India, the historical criticisms as expounded by David Friedrich Strauß, and the desire to see his own conversion from Judaism to Protestantism as congruent with the historical progress of religion. Situating Korn in the intellectual context and theological debates of his time allows us to take a closer look at how he tried to reconcile many opposing stances, namely arguing for a genealogical lineage between India and the Jewish people, while calling for the conversion of the Jewish people to Christianity, and steadfastly believing in universal revelation, while holding on to the tools of historical criticism. These different positions made Korn an untimely author, out of sync with his peers and the scholarly attitude towards Judaism, India, and religion in general.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sebastian Musch
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-408892
ISBN:978-3-86956-418-0
ISSN:1614-6492 (print)
ISSN:1862-7684 (online)
Parent Title (English):PaRDeS : Journal of the Association of Jewish Studies [23 (2017)] = JewBus, Jewish Hindus & other Jewish Encounters with East Asian Religions
Parent Title (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien [23 (2017)] = JewBus, Jewish Hindus & other Jewish Encounters with East Asian Religions
Subtitle (English):Friedrich Korn (1803–1850) and His Theory of Universal Revelation through Astrotheology
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/03/16
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2018/03/23
Issue:23
First Page:41
Last Page:54
Source:PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien [23 (2017)] | ISBN 978-3-86956-418-0 | S. 41-54
RVK - Regensburg Classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2017) 23 / Articles
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo