David d’Beth Hillel and Jacob Sapir
Two 19th century rabbis born in Vilna and educated in its raditionalist rationalism interacted with India's temple Hinduism in different ways. Both were fascinated with Hindu worship and images, but David d'Beth Hillel entered temples and disputed with priests, while Jacob Sapir observed from outside, composing written pictures of Hindu images using a biblical vocabulary of abomination. D'Beth Hillel employed Hebrew linguistics to uncover secret meanings of Hindu words. However, both travelers interpreted Hindu religiosity similarly, as idolatrous worship. They explained this Hinduism historically as a survival of Judean idolatry brought to India by Jewish migrants, or as a survival from an ancient culture of idolatry that once filled the world. Both rabbis also perceived Jewish elements in Hinduism, which they explained from Jewish migrations of the past. The similarities in their conceptualizations of Hinduism point to a common Jewish worldview that constructed the world as opposing realms of revelation and idolatry, and also to common theories about how cultural change occurs through survivals, corruptions, and diffusion.
|Richard G. Marks
PaRDeS : Journal of the Association of Jewish Studies [23 (2017)]
PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien [23 (2017)]
|Subtitle (English):
|Their Encounters with Temple Hinduism in 19th Century India
|2018/03/16
