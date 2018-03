Qualitätsmanagement in Nonprofit-Organisationen

The topic of this paper is the role of quality management systems in non-profit organizations. The paper focuses on the potentially conflicting interests of different actors with within these organizations. The theoretical framework is based on the micro-political approach, drawing attention to actors’ self-interest and how they apply tactics and strategies in intra-organizational power struggles. Examined was the process of development and evaluation of concrete measures, so-called quality objectives, and the influence of pedagogical staff in their formulation. The research design was a single case-study. Qualitative interviews helped to understand to what extend the pedagogical staff used its influence opportunities to achieve own interests. The results show two types of employees, active and passive, which gain or lose power. However, due to the cooperative communication and decision-making process as well as seldom divergent interests, intra-organizational power struggles do not take place and the actors do not need to use

The topic of this paper is the role of quality management systems in non-profit organizations. The paper focuses on the potentially conflicting interests of different actors with within these organizations. The theoretical framework is based on the micro-political approach, drawing attention to actors’ self-interest and how they apply tactics and strategies in intra-organizational power struggles. Examined was the process of development and evaluation of concrete measures, so-called quality objectives, and the influence of pedagogical staff in their formulation. The research design was a single case-study. Qualitative interviews helped to understand to what extend the pedagogical staff used its influence opportunities to achieve own interests. The results show two types of employees, active and passive, which gain or lose power. However, due to the cooperative communication and decision-making process as well as seldom divergent interests, intra-organizational power struggles do not take place and the actors do not need to use micro-political tactics. This case properties are the reason why the micro-political approach did not lead to the anticipated results.

