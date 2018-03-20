Conformational transition of peptide-functionalized cryogels enabling shape-memory capability
|Author:
|Zewang You
|Referee:
|Andreas Lendlein, Anne S. Ulrich, Michael Gradzielski
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/03/07
|Release Date:
|2018/03/20
|Pagenumber:
|144
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften