Self-Assembly of double hydrophilic block copolymers
Selbstorganisation Doppelt Hydrophiler Blockcopolymere
- The motivation of this work was to investigate the self-assembly of a block copolymer species that attended little attraction before, double hydrophilic block copolymers (DHBCs). DHBCs consist of two linear hydrophilic polymer blocks. The self-assembly of DHBCs towards suprastructures such as particles and vesicles is determined via a strong difference in hydrophilicity between the corresponding blocks leading to a microphase separation due to immiscibility. The benefits of DHBCs and the corresponding particles and vesicles, such as biocompatibility, high permeability towards water and hydrophilic compounds as well as the large amount of possible functionalizations that can be addressed to the block copolymers make the application of DHBC based structures a viable choice in biomedicine. In order to assess a route towards self-assembled structures from DHBCs that display the potential to act as cargos for future applications, several block copolymers containing two hydrophilic polymer blocks were synthesized. Poly(ethylene oxide)-b-poly(N-vinylpyrrolidone) (PEO-b-PVP) and Poly(ethylene oxide)-b-poly(N-vinylpyrrolidone-co-N-vinylimidazole) (PEO-b-P(VP-co-VIm) block copolymers were synthesized via reversible deactivation radical polymerization (RDRP) techniques starting from a PEO-macro chain transfer agent. The block copolymers displayed a concentration dependent self-assembly behavior in water which was determined via dynamic light scattering (DLS). It was possible to observe spherical particles via laser scanning confocal microscopy (LSCM) and cryogenic scanning electron microscopy (cryo SEM) at highly concentrated solutions of PEO-b-PVP. Furthermore, a crosslinking strategy with (PEO-b-P(VP-co-VIm) was developed applying a diiodo derived crosslinker diethylene glycol bis(2-iodoethyl) ether to form quaternary amines at the VIm units. The formed crosslinked structures proved stability upon dilution and transfer into organic solvents. Moreover, self-assembly and crosslinking in DMF proved to be more advantageous and the crosslinked structures could be successfully transferred to aqueous solution. The afforded spherical submicron particles could be visualized via LSCM, cryo SEM and Cryo TEM. The block copolymers displayed a concentration dependent self-assembly behavior in water which was determined via dynamic light scattering (DLS). It was possible to observe spherical particles via laser scanning confocal microscopy (LSCM) and cryogenic scanning electron microscopy (cryo SEM) at highly concentrated solutions of PEO-b-PVP. Furthermore, a crosslinking strategy with (PEO-b-P(VP-co-VIm) was developed applying a diiodo derived crosslinker diethylene glycol bis(2-iodoethyl) ether to form quaternary amines at the VIm units. The formed crosslinked structures proved stability upon dilution and transfer into organic solvents. Moreover, self-assembly and crosslinking in DMF proved to be more advantageous and the crosslinked structures could be successfully transferred to aqueous solution. The afforded spherical submicron particles could be visualized via LSCM, cryo SEM and Cryo TEM. Double hydrophilic pullulan-b-poly(acrylamide) block copolymers were synthesized via copper catalyzed alkyne azide cycloaddition (CuAAC) starting from suitable pullulan alkyne and azide functionalized poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamide) (PDMA) and poly(N-ethylacrylamide) (PEA) homopolymers. The conjugation reaction was confirmed via SEC and 1H-NMR measurements. The self-assembly of the block copolymers was monitored with DLS and static light scattering (SLS) measurements indicating the presence of hollow spherical structures. Cryo SEM measurements could confirm the presence of vesicular structures for Pull-b-PEA block copolymers. Solutions of Pull-b-PDMA displayed particles in cryo SEM. Moreover, an end group functionalization of Pull-b-PDMA with Rhodamine B allowed assessing the structure via LSCM and hollow spherical structures were observed indicating the presence of vesicles, too. An exemplified pathway towards a DHBC based drug delivery vehicle was demonstrated with the block copolymer Pull-b-PVP. The block copolymer was synthesized via RAFT/MADIX techniques starting from a pullulan chain transfer agent. Pull-b-PVP displayed a concentration dependent self-assembly in water with an efficiency superior to the PEO-b-PVP system, which could be observed via DLS. Cryo SEM and LSCM microscopy displayed the presence of spherical structures. In order to apply a reversible crosslinking strategy on the synthesized block copolymer, the pullulan block was selectively oxidized to dialdehydes with NaIO4. The oxidation of the block copolymer was confirmed via SEC and 1H-NMR measurements. The self-assembled and oxidized structures were subsequently crosslinked with cystamine dihiydrochloride, a pH and redox responsive crosslinker resulting in crosslinked vesicles which were observed via cryo SEM. The vesicular structures of crosslinked Pull-b-PVP could be disassembled by acid treatment or the application of the redox agent tris(2-carboxyethyl)-phosphin-hydrochloride. The successful disassembly was monitored with DLS measurements. To conclude, self-assembled structures from DHBCs such as particles and vesicles display a strong potential to generate an impact on biomedicine and nanotechnologies. The variety of DHBC compositions and functionalities are very promising features for future applications.…
Die Selbstanordnung von amphiphilen Blockcopolymeren in Wasser zu Strukturen höherer Ordnung, wie Partikel oder Vesikel, ist seit vielen Jahren bekannt und findet Anwendung in vielen Aspekten der Medizin und Materialwissenschaft. Allerdings ist die treibende Kraft dieser Selbstanordnung zu Vesikeln, die Hydrophobie des wasserunlöslichen Polmyerblocks, auch ein Hindernis für den gezielten Transport von neuen Medikamenten und Wirkstoffen, da die Membran dieser Vesikel aufgrund des hydrophoben Anteils sehr dicht gepackt ist und eine Diffusion der Wirkstoffe durch diese Membran häufig nur durch hohen synthetischen Aufwand gewährleistet werden kann. Einen möglichen Ausweg bietet die Anwendung von doppelt hydrophilen Blockcopolymeren (DHBCs), respektive Blockcopolymere die aus zwei Polymerblöcken mit unterschiedlicher Hydrophilie bestehen. Ist dieser Unterschied groß genug, können DHBCs Partikel- und Vesikelstrukturen ausbilden, die denen der amphiphilen Blockcopolymere ähnlich sind. Um das Potential von DHBC Strukturen zu untersuchen und einen tieferen Einblick in die fundamentalen Prinzipien dieser Selbstanordnung zu erhalten, wurden in dieser Arbeit fünf verschiedene Blockcopolymere hergestellt. Poly(Ethylenoxid)-b-Poly(N-Vinylpyrrolidon) und Poly(Ethylenoxid)-b-Poly(N-Vinylpyrrolidon-co-N-Vinylimidazol) Blockcopolymere wurden über eine kontrollierte radikalische Polymerisation hergestellt und zeigten eine konzentrationsabhängige Selbstanordnung zu Partikeln mit Größen unter einem Mikrometer. Diese Partikel konnten vernetzt werden, sodass sie auch bei starker Verdünnung nicht zerfallen. Zwei Pullulan-b-Poly(Acrylamid) Blockcopolymere wurden über eine Konjugationsreaktion hergestellt, die die beiden separaten Polymerblöcke miteinander verbindet. Diese Blockcopolymere ordneten sich in Wasser zu Vesikulären Strukturen mit Größen zwischen 250 nm und 500 nm. Des Weiteren war es möglich, einen Farbstoff an ein Blockcopolymer anzubringen und den vesikulären Charakter mit konfokaler Mikroskopie zu untersuchen. Ein Ausblick auf mögliche medizinische Anwendung von DHBCs wurde mit dem letzten Blockcopolymer Pullulan-b-Poly(N-Vinylpyrrolidon) gegeben. Vesikel aus diesem Blockcopolymer wurden mit einem pH- und Redox-responsivem Vernetzer vernetzt und es wurde gezeigt, dass sich die vesikulären Strukturen durch Säurebehandlung zersetzen lassen. Dieses System veranschaulicht die theoretische Anwendungsmöglichkeit von DHBCs im gezielten Medikamententransport.
|Jochen WillersinnORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-408578
|organized particles and vesicles beyond amphiphiles
|organisierte Partikel und Vesikel jenseits von Amphiphilen
|Markus Antonietti
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/09/11
|2018/03/21
|Blockcopolymervesikel; Doppelt hydrophile Blockcopolymere; Polymerchemie; RAFT/MADIX Polymerisation; Selbstorganisation
RAFT/MADIX polymerization; block copolymer vesicles; double hydrophilic block copolymers; polymer chemistry; self-assembly
|119, clxxiv
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International