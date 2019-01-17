Schließen

Asynchronous video interviewing as a new technology in personnel selection

  • The present study aimed to integrate findings from technology acceptance research with research on applicant reactions to new technology for the emerging selection procedure of asynchronous video interviewing. One hundred six volunteers experienced asynchronous video interviewing and filled out several questionnaires including one on the applicants' personalities. In line with previous technology acceptance research, the data revealed that perceived usefulness and perceived ease of use predicted attitudes toward asynchronous video interviewing. Furthermore, openness revealed to moderate the relation between perceived usefulness and attitudes toward this particular selection technology. No significant effects emerged for computer self-efficacy, job interview self efficacy, extraversion, neuroticism, and conscientiousness. Theoretical and practical implications are discussed.

Author:Falko S. Brenner, Tuulia M. Ortner, Doris FayORCiDGND
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):the applicant’s point of view
Tag:applicant reactions; asynchronous video interviewing; new technology; selection; technology acceptance model
Source:Frontiers in psychology 7 (2016), Art. 863 DOI: doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2016.00863
