Regional climate signal vs. local noise

  • In low-accumulation regions, the reliability of delta O-18-derived temperature signals from ice cores within the Holocene is unclear, primarily due to the small climate changes relative to the intrinsic noise of the isotopic signal. In order to learn about the representativity of single ice cores and to optimise future ice-core-based climate reconstructions, we studied the stable-water isotope composition of firn at Kohnen Station, Dronning Maud Land, Antarctica. Analysing delta O-18 in two 50m long snow trenches allowed us to create an unprecedented, two-dimensional image characterising the isotopic variations from the centimetre to the 100-metre scale. Our results show seasonal layering of the isotopic composition but also high horizontal isotopic variability caused by local stratigraphic noise. Based on the horizontal and vertical structure of the isotopic variations, we derive a statistical noise model which successfully explains the trench data. The model further allows one to determine an upper bound for the reliability ofIn low-accumulation regions, the reliability of delta O-18-derived temperature signals from ice cores within the Holocene is unclear, primarily due to the small climate changes relative to the intrinsic noise of the isotopic signal. In order to learn about the representativity of single ice cores and to optimise future ice-core-based climate reconstructions, we studied the stable-water isotope composition of firn at Kohnen Station, Dronning Maud Land, Antarctica. Analysing delta O-18 in two 50m long snow trenches allowed us to create an unprecedented, two-dimensional image characterising the isotopic variations from the centimetre to the 100-metre scale. Our results show seasonal layering of the isotopic composition but also high horizontal isotopic variability caused by local stratigraphic noise. Based on the horizontal and vertical structure of the isotopic variations, we derive a statistical noise model which successfully explains the trench data. The model further allows one to determine an upper bound for the reliability of climate reconstructions conducted in our study region at seasonal to annual resolution, depending on the number and the spacing of the cores taken.show moreshow less

Author:Thomas MünchORCiDGND, Sepp Kipfstuhl, Johannes Freitag, Hanno MeyerORCiDGND, Thomas LaeppleORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-408385
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-40838
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a two-dimensional view of water isotopes in Antarctic firn at Kohnen Station, Dronning Maud Land
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (500)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/17
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/17
Tag:East Antarctica; Greenland; accumulation rates; diffusion; ice-core records; past 2 kyr; stable-isotopes; surface snow; temperature variability; time-series
Issue:500
Pagenumber:17
Source:Climate of the Past 12 (2016), pp. 1565-1581 DOI: 10.5194/cp-12-1565-2016
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Copernicus
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

