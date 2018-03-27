Gutes Leben durch gute Arbeit?

There is no doubt that work, both from the perspective of the individual and society, is of significant relevance to human life. Therefore, research on this relation is of growing interest in the field of work and organizational psychology. This study analyzed a process model, in which need-supportive work conditions have positive effects on psychological well-being (eudaimonia) mediated by empowerment, affective commitment, alienation, and proactive behavior. The process model of this thesis was built on the self-determination theory (SDT) model in the workplace. For the analysis, I collected and assessed cross-sectional data from a convenience sample of 172 working adults from Western society. Hypotheses were tested using hierarchical regression analysis and the PROCESS macro for SPSS. Results show significant positive effects of autonomy and task identity on psychological well-being. Furthermore, the hypotheses about the mediation of these effects were supported. As hypothesized, the effects of autonomy and task identity on

There is no doubt that work, both from the perspective of the individual and society, is of significant relevance to human life. Therefore, research on this relation is of growing interest in the field of work and organizational psychology. This study analyzed a process model, in which need-supportive work conditions have positive effects on psychological well-being (eudaimonia) mediated by empowerment, affective commitment, alienation, and proactive behavior. The process model of this thesis was built on the self-determination theory (SDT) model in the workplace. For the analysis, I collected and assessed cross-sectional data from a convenience sample of 172 working adults from Western society. Hypotheses were tested using hierarchical regression analysis and the PROCESS macro for SPSS. Results show significant positive effects of autonomy and task identity on psychological well-being. Furthermore, the hypotheses about the mediation of these effects were supported. As hypothesized, the effects of autonomy and task identity on psychological well-being were serially mediated via the following paths: (1) Autonomy and task identity positively influenced empowerment, which in turn exercised a negative effect on alienation, which then negatively affected psychological well-being. (2) Autonomy and task identity positively influenced empowerment, which in turn exercised a positive effect on proactive behavior, which then positively affected psychological well-being. The data did not show the hypothesized mediating role of affective commitment. Yet, testing of post-hoc assumptions about three mediators operating in serial showed a weak, indirect effect of autonomy and task identity on psychological well-being via (1) empowerment, affective commitment, and alienation, and (2) empowerment, affective commitment, and proactive behavior. This thesis contributes to the clarification of SDT as a theory of work psychology. It supports the role of SDT as a useful theory of describing the formation process of well-being. Moreover, the thesis extends research about the antecedents and consequences of empowerment, affective commitment, alienation, and proactive behavior on the one hand, and it underlines the relation of those concepts with SDT on the other. At last, I discuss various theoretical implications and draw conclusions for practitioners of today and the society of tomorrow.

