Gutes Leben durch gute Arbeit?
Good life through good work?
- An der individuellen und gesellschaftlichen Relevanz von Arbeit für das Leben wird nicht gezweifelt, demnach liegt die Erforschung deren Relation im Interesse der Wissenschaft. Diese Arbeit untersucht ein Prozessmodell des Zusammenhangs von bedürfnisbefriedigenden Arbeitsmerkmalen und psychologischem Wohlbefinden (Eudämonie) vermittelt über die Erlebnisvariablen Empowerment, affektives Commitment, Entfremdung und proaktives Verhalten. Dabei baut dieses auf einem Modell der Self-Determination Theory bei der Arbeit auf. An einer Gelegenheitsstichprobe von 172 Erwerbstätigen aus dem westlichen Kulturkreis wurden Querschnittsdaten online erhoben und anhand hierarchischer Regressionen und dem PROCESS Makro ausgewertet. Die Ergebnisse zeigen einen signifikanten, positiven Einfluss der Arbeitsmerkmale Autonomie und Ganzheitlichkeit auf psychologisches Wohlbefinden. Darüber hinaus wurden die Annahmen über die Mediation dieser Einflüsse überwiegend gestützt. Hypothesenkonform wurde der Einfluss von Autonomie und Ganzheitlichkeit aufAn der individuellen und gesellschaftlichen Relevanz von Arbeit für das Leben wird nicht gezweifelt, demnach liegt die Erforschung deren Relation im Interesse der Wissenschaft. Diese Arbeit untersucht ein Prozessmodell des Zusammenhangs von bedürfnisbefriedigenden Arbeitsmerkmalen und psychologischem Wohlbefinden (Eudämonie) vermittelt über die Erlebnisvariablen Empowerment, affektives Commitment, Entfremdung und proaktives Verhalten. Dabei baut dieses auf einem Modell der Self-Determination Theory bei der Arbeit auf. An einer Gelegenheitsstichprobe von 172 Erwerbstätigen aus dem westlichen Kulturkreis wurden Querschnittsdaten online erhoben und anhand hierarchischer Regressionen und dem PROCESS Makro ausgewertet. Die Ergebnisse zeigen einen signifikanten, positiven Einfluss der Arbeitsmerkmale Autonomie und Ganzheitlichkeit auf psychologisches Wohlbefinden. Darüber hinaus wurden die Annahmen über die Mediation dieser Einflüsse überwiegend gestützt. Hypothesenkonform wurde der Einfluss von Autonomie und Ganzheitlichkeit auf psychologisches Wohlbefinden seriell mediiert über folgende Pfade: (1) Autonomie und Ganzheitlichkeit führten zu mehr Empowerment, nachfolgend zu weniger Entfremdung und schließlich zu höherem psychologischem Wohlbefinden und (2) Autonomie und Ganzheitlichkeit führten zu mehr Empowerment, nachfolgend zu mehr proaktivem Verhalten und schließlich zu höherem psychologischem Wohlbefinden. Die ad-hoc Hypothese über die mediierende Rolle von affektivem Commitment wurde nicht bestätigt. Post-hoc Testungen von 3fach seriellen Mediationen wiesen jedoch auf einen schwachen indirekten Effekt von Autonomie und Ganzheitlichkeit auf psychologisches Wohlbefinden über Entfremdung, affektives Commitment und nachfolgend Entfremdung oder stattdessen proaktives Verhalten hin. Die Arbeit leistet einen Beitrag zur Klärung der Rolle der Self-Determination Theory als arbeitspsychologisches Modell der Entstehungsprozesse von Wohlbefinden durch Arbeit und erweitert das Wissen um Antezedenzien und Konsequenzen der Konzepte Empowerment, affektives Commitment, Entfremdung und proaktives Verhalten sowie sie deren Erklärbarkeit durch die Self-Determination Theory unterstreicht. Schließlich werden aus den Ergebnissen ableitend verschiedene theoretische Implikationen diskutiert und Empfehlungen für die Gestaltung von Arbeit mit dem Ziel einer besseren, humanistischeren Gesellschaft formuliert.…
- There is no doubt that work, both from the perspective of the individual and society, is of significant relevance to human life. Therefore, research on this relation is of growing interest in the field of work and organizational psychology. This study analyzed a process model, in which need-supportive work conditions have positive effects on psychological well-being (eudaimonia) mediated by empowerment, affective commitment, alienation, and proactive behavior. The process model of this thesis was built on the self-determination theory (SDT) model in the workplace. For the analysis, I collected and assessed cross-sectional data from a convenience sample of 172 working adults from Western society. Hypotheses were tested using hierarchical regression analysis and the PROCESS macro for SPSS. Results show significant positive effects of autonomy and task identity on psychological well-being. Furthermore, the hypotheses about the mediation of these effects were supported. As hypothesized, the effects of autonomy and task identity onThere is no doubt that work, both from the perspective of the individual and society, is of significant relevance to human life. Therefore, research on this relation is of growing interest in the field of work and organizational psychology. This study analyzed a process model, in which need-supportive work conditions have positive effects on psychological well-being (eudaimonia) mediated by empowerment, affective commitment, alienation, and proactive behavior. The process model of this thesis was built on the self-determination theory (SDT) model in the workplace. For the analysis, I collected and assessed cross-sectional data from a convenience sample of 172 working adults from Western society. Hypotheses were tested using hierarchical regression analysis and the PROCESS macro for SPSS. Results show significant positive effects of autonomy and task identity on psychological well-being. Furthermore, the hypotheses about the mediation of these effects were supported. As hypothesized, the effects of autonomy and task identity on psychological well-being were serially mediated via the following paths: (1) Autonomy and task identity positively influenced empowerment, which in turn exercised a negative effect on alienation, which then negatively affected psychological well-being. (2) Autonomy and task identity positively influenced empowerment, which in turn exercised a positive effect on proactive behavior, which then positively affected psychological well-being. The data did not show the hypothesized mediating role of affective commitment. Yet, testing of post-hoc assumptions about three mediators operating in serial showed a weak, indirect effect of autonomy and task identity on psychological well-being via (1) empowerment, affective commitment, and alienation, and (2) empowerment, affective commitment, and proactive behavior. This thesis contributes to the clarification of SDT as a theory of work psychology. It supports the role of SDT as a useful theory of describing the formation process of well-being. Moreover, the thesis extends research about the antecedents and consequences of empowerment, affective commitment, alienation, and proactive behavior on the one hand, and it underlines the relation of those concepts with SDT on the other. At last, I discuss various theoretical implications and draw conclusions for practitioners of today and the society of tomorrow.…
Jean-Henri Huttarsch
|eine Analyse des Zusammenhangs von Arbeitsmerkmalen und Wohlbefinden im Lichte der Self-Determination Theory
|an analysis of the relation between work characteristics and well-being in light of self-determination theory
|Doris FayORCiDGND, Tina UrbachORCiDGND
Master's Thesis
German
2017
Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
0018/01/17
2018/03/27
|Arbeit; Arbeitsgestaltung; Empowerment; Entfremdung; Eudämonie; Selbstbestimmungstheorie; Wohlbefinden; proaktives Verhalten
alienation; empowerment; eudaimonia; job characteristics; proactive behavior; self-determination theory; well-being; work
