Shape-memory properties of polymeric micro-scale objects prepared by electrospinning and electrospraying

The ongoing trend of miniaturizing multifunctional devices, especially for minimally-invasive medical or sensor applications demands new strategies for designing the required functional polymeric micro-components or micro-devices. Here, polymers, which are capable of active movement, when an external stimulus is applied (e.g. shape-memory polymers), are intensively discussed as promising material candidates for realization of multifunctional micro-components. In this context further research activities are needed to gain a better knowledge about the underlying working principles for functionalization of polymeric micro-scale objects with a shape-memory effect. First reports about electrospun solid microfiber scaffolds, demonstrated a much more pronounced shape-memory effect than their bulk counterparts, indicating the high potential of electrospun micro-objects. Based on these initial findings this thesis was aimed at exploring whether the alteration of the geometry of micro-scale electrospun polymeric objects can serve as suitable parameter to tailor their shape-memory properties. The central hypothesis was that different geometries should result in different degrees of macromolecular chain orientation in the polymeric micro-scale objects, which will influence their mechanical properties as well as thermally-induced shape-memory function. As electrospun micro-scale objects, microfiber scaffolds composed of hollow microfibers with different wall thickness and electrosprayed microparticles as well as their magneto-sensitive nanocomposites all prepared from the same polymer exhibiting pronounced bulk shape-memory properties were investigated. For this work a thermoplastic multiblock copolymer, named PDC, with excellent bulk shape-memory properties, associated with crystallizable oligo(ε-caprolactone) (OCL) switching domains, was chosen for the preparation of electrospun micro-scale objects, while crystallizable oligo(p-dioxanone) (OPDO) segments serve as hard domains in PDC. In the first part of the thesis microfiber scaffolds with different microfiber geometries (solid or hollow with different wall thickness) were discussed. Hollow microfiber based PDC scaffolds were prepared by coaxial electrospinning from a 1, 1, 1, 3, 3, 3 hexafluoro-2-propanol (HFP) solution with a polymer concentration of 13% w·v-1. Here as a first step core-shell fiber scaffolds consisting of microfibers with a PDC shell and sacrificial poly(ethylene glycol) (PEG) core are generated. The hollow PDC microfibers were achieved after dissolving the PEG core with water. The utilization of a fixed electrospinning setup and the same polymer concentration of the PDC spinning solution could ensure the fabrication of microfibers with almost identical outer diameters of 1.4 ± 0.3 µm as determined by scanning electron microscopy (SEM). Different hollow microfiber wall thicknesses of 0.5 ± 0.2 and 0.3 ± 0.2 µm (analyzed by SEM) have been realized by variation of the mass flow rate, while solid microfibers were obtained by coaxial electrospinning without supplying any core solution. Differential scanning calorimetry experiments and tensile tests at ambient temperature revealed an increase in degree of OCL crystallinity form χc,OCL = 34 ± 1% to 43 ± 1% and a decrease in elongation of break from 800 ± 40% to 200 ± 50% associated with an increase in Young´s modulus and failture stress for PDC hollow microfiber scaffolds when compared with soild fibers. The observed effects were enhanced with decreasing wall thickness of the single hollow fibers. The shape-memory properties of the electrospun PDC scaffolds were quantified by cyclic, thermomechanical tensile tests. Here, scaffolds comprising hollow microfibers exhibited lower shape fixity ratios around Rf = 82 ± 1% and higher shape recovery ratios of Rr = 67 ± 1% associated to more pronounced relaxation at constant strain during the first test cycle and a lower switching temperature of Tsw = 33 ± 1 °C than the fibrous meshes consisting of solid microfibers. These findings strongly support the central hypothesis that different fiber geometries (solid or hollow with different wall thickness) in electrospun scaffolds result in different degrees of macromolecular chain orientation in the polymeric micro-scale objects, which can be applied as design parameter for tailoring their mechanical and shape-memory properties. The second part of the thesis deals with electrosprayed particulate PDC micro-scale objects. Almost spherical PDC microparticles with diameters of 3.9 ± 0.9 μm (as determined by SEM) were achieved by electrospraying of HFP solution with a polymer concentration of 2% w·v-1. In contrast, smaller particles with sizes of 400 ± 100 nm or 1.2 ± 0.3 μm were obtained for the magneto-sensitive composite PDC microparticles containing 23 ± 0.5 wt% superparamagnetic magnetite nanoparticles (mNPs). All prepared PDC microparticles exhibited a similar overall crystallinity like the PDC bulk material as analyzed by DSC. AFM nanoindentation results revealed no influence of the nanofiller incorporation on the local mechanical properties represented by the reduced modulus determined for pure PDC microparticles and magneto-sensitive composite PDC microparticles with similar diameters around 1.3 µm. It was found that the reduced modulus of the nanocomposite microparticles increased substantially with decreasing particles size from 2.4 ± 0.9 GPa (1.2 µm) to 11.9 ± 3.1 GPa (0.4 µm), which can be related to a higher orientation of the macromolecules at the surface of smaller sized microparticles. The magneto-sensitivity of such nanocomposite microparticles could be demonstrated in two aspects. One was by attracting/collecting the composite micro-objects with an external permanent magnet. The other one was by a inductive heating to 44 ± 1 °C, which is well above the melting transition of the OCL switching domains, when compacted to a 10 x 10 mm2 film with a thickness of 10 µm and exposed to an alternating magnet field with an magnetic field strength of 30 kA·m-1. Both functions are of great relevance for designing next generation drug delivery systems combining targeting and on demand release. By a compression approach shape-memory functionalization of individual microparticles could be realized. Here different programming pressures and compression temperatures were applied. The shape-recovery capability of the programmed PDC microparticles was quantified by online and off-line heating experiments analyzed via microscopy measurement. The obtained shape-memory properties were found to be strongly depending on the applied programming pressure and temperature. The best shape-memory performance with a high shape recovery rate of about Rr = 80±1% was obtained when a low pressure of 0.2 MPa was applied at 55 °C. Finally, it was demonstrated that PDC microparticles can be utilized as micro building parts for preparation of a macroscopic film with temporary stability by compression of a densely packed array of PDC microparticles at 60 °C followed by subsequent cooling to ambient temperature. This film disintegrates into individual microparticles upon heating to 60 °C. Based on this technology the design of stable macroscopic release systems can be envisioned, which can be easily fixed at the site of treatment (i.e. by suturing) and disintegrate on demand to microparticles facilitating the drug release. In summary, the results of this thesis could confirm the central hypothesis that the variation of the geometry of polymeric micro-objects is a suitable parameter to adjust their shape-memory performance by changing the degree of macromolecular chain orientation in the specimens or by enabling new functions like on demand disintegration. These fundamental findings might be relevant for designing novel miniaturized multifunctional polymer-based devices.

