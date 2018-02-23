Comparative and systemic metabolomic analysis of the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana after perturbing the essential Target of Rapamycin (TOR) pathway
|Author:
|Mohamed Abd Allah Salem
|Advisor:
|Patrick Giavalisco
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/02/23
|Pagenumber:
|113
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie