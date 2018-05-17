Relatively free doppelsemigroups

A doppelalgebra is an algebra defined on a vector space with two binary linear associative operations. Doppelalgebras play a prominent role in algebraic K-theory. We consider doppelsemigroups, that is, sets with two binary associative operations satisfying the axioms of a doppelalgebra. Doppelsemigroups are a generalization of semigroups and they have relationships with such algebraic structures as interassociative semigroups, restrictive bisemigroups, dimonoids, and trioids. In the lecture notes numerous examples of doppelsemigroups and of strong doppelsemigroups are given. The independence of axioms of a strong doppelsemigroup is established. A free product in the variety of doppelsemigroups is presented. We also construct a free (strong) doppelsemigroup, a free commutative (strong) doppelsemigroup, a free n-nilpotent (strong) doppelsemigroup, a free n-dinilpotent (strong) doppelsemigroup, and a free left n-dinilpotent doppelsemigroup. Moreover, the least commutative congruence, the least n-nilpotent congruence, the least

A doppelalgebra is an algebra defined on a vector space with two binary linear associative operations. Doppelalgebras play a prominent role in algebraic K-theory. We consider doppelsemigroups, that is, sets with two binary associative operations satisfying the axioms of a doppelalgebra. Doppelsemigroups are a generalization of semigroups and they have relationships with such algebraic structures as interassociative semigroups, restrictive bisemigroups, dimonoids, and trioids. In the lecture notes numerous examples of doppelsemigroups and of strong doppelsemigroups are given. The independence of axioms of a strong doppelsemigroup is established. A free product in the variety of doppelsemigroups is presented. We also construct a free (strong) doppelsemigroup, a free commutative (strong) doppelsemigroup, a free n-nilpotent (strong) doppelsemigroup, a free n-dinilpotent (strong) doppelsemigroup, and a free left n-dinilpotent doppelsemigroup. Moreover, the least commutative congruence, the least n-nilpotent congruence, the least n-dinilpotent congruence on a free (strong) doppelsemigroup and the least left n-dinilpotent congruence on a free doppelsemigroup are characterized. The book addresses graduate students, post-graduate students, researchers in algebra and interested readers.

