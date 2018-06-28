UAV-Based estimation of carbon exports from heterogeneous soil landscapes
The advantages of remote sensing using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are a high spatial resolution of images, temporal flexibility and narrow-band spectral data from different wavelengths domains. This enables the detection of spatio-temporal dynamics of environmental variables, like plant-related carbon dynamics in agricultural landscapes. In this paper, we quantify spatial patterns of fresh phytomass and related carbon (C) export using imagery captured by a 12-band multispectral camera mounted on the fixed wing UAV Carolo P360. The study was performed in 2014 at the experimental area CarboZALF-D in NE Germany. From radiometrically corrected and calibrated images of lucerne (Medicago sativa), the performance of four commonly used vegetation indices (VIs) was tested using band combinations of six near-infrared bands. The highest correlation between ground-based measurements of fresh phytomass of lucerne and VIs was obtained for the Enhanced Vegetation Index (EVI) using near-infrared band b(899). The resulting map was transformed into dry phytomass and finally upscaled to total C export by harvest. The observed spatial variability at field- and plot-scale could be attributed to small-scale soil heterogeneity in part.
|Marc Wehrhan, Philipp Rauneker, Michael Sommer
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407706
|Sensors
|a case study from the CarboZALF experimental area
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (451)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/06/28
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/06/28
|UAV; VI; agriculture; carbon export; multispectral; soil landscape
|24
|MDPI Sensors (2016), Vol. 16(2), Art. 255 ; DOI: 10.3390/s16020255
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International