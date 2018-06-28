Schließen

Interrelations of justice, rejection, provocation, and moral disgust sensitivity and their links with the hostile attribution bias, trait anger, and aggression

  Several personality dispositions with common features capturing sensitivities to negative social cues have recently been introduced into psychological research. To date, however, little is known about their interrelations, their conjoint effects on behavior, or their interplay with other risk factors. We asked N = 349 adults from Germany to rate their justice, rejection, moral disgust, and provocation sensitivity, hostile attribution bias, trait anger, and forms and functions of aggression. The sensitivity measures were mostly positively correlated; particularly those with an egoistic focus, such as victim justice, rejection, and provocation sensitivity, hostile attributions and trait anger as well as those with an altruistic focus, such as observer justice, perpetrator justice, and moral disgust sensitivity. The sensitivity measures had independent and differential effects on forms and functions of aggression when considered simultaneously and when controlling for hostile attributions and anger. They could not be integrated into a single factor of interpersonal sensitivity or reduced to other well-known risk factors for aggression. The sensitivity measures, therefore, require consideration in predicting and preventing aggression.

Metadaten
Author:Rebecca BondüORCiDGND, Philipp Richter
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407697
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in psychology
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (446)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/06/28
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/06/28
Tag:aggression; hostile attribution bias; justice sensitivity; moral disgust sensitivity; provocation sensitivity; rejection sensitivity; trait anger
Pagenumber:15
Source:Frontiers in psychology 7 (2016), Art. 795 ; DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2016.00795
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Frontiers
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

