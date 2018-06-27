Schließen

Plasma carotenoids, tocopherols, and retinol in the age-stratified (35–74 years) general population

  Blood micronutrient status may change with age. We analyzed plasma carotenoids, α-/γ-tocopherol, and retinol and their associations with age, demographic characteristics, and dietary habits (assessed by a short food frequency questionnaire) in a cross-sectional study of 2118 women and men (age-stratified from 35 to 74 years) of the general population from six European countries. Higher age was associated with lower lycopene and α-/β-carotene and higher β-cryptoxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin, α-/γ-tocopherol, and retinol levels. Significant correlations with age were observed for lycopene (r = −0.248), α-tocopherol (r = 0.208), α-carotene (r = −0.112), and β-cryptoxanthin (r = 0.125; all p < 0.001). Age was inversely associated with lycopene (−6.5% per five-year age increase) and this association remained in the multiple regression model with the significant predictors (covariables) being country, season, cholesterol, gender, smoking status, body mass index (BMI (kg/m2)), and dietary habits. The positive association of α-tocopherol with age remained when all covariates including cholesterol and use of vitamin supplements were included (1.7% vs. 2.4% per five-year age increase). The association of higher β-cryptoxanthin with higher age was no longer statistically significant after adjustment for fruit consumption, whereas the inverse association of α-carotene with age remained in the fully adjusted multivariable model (−4.8% vs. −3.8% per five-year age increase). We conclude from our study that age is an independent predictor of plasma lycopene, α-tocopherol, and α-carotene.

Metadaten
Author:Wolfgang Stuetz, Daniela WeberORCiD, Martijn E. T. Dollé, Eugène Jansen, Beatrix Grubeck-Loebenstein, Simone Fiegl, Olivier Toussaint, Juergen Bernhardt, Efstathios S. Gonos, Claudio Franceschi, Ewa Sikora, María Moreno-Villanueva, Nicolle Breusing, Tilman GruneORCiDGND, Alexander Bürkle
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407659
Parent Title (English):Nutrients
Subtitle (English):a cross-sectional study in six European countries
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (449)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/06/27
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/06/27
Tag:Europe; age; carotenoids; lycopene; micronutrient; plasma; retinol; tocopherols
Pagenumber:17
Source:MDPI Nutrients (2016), Vol. 8(10), Art. 614 ; DOI: 10.3390/nu8100614
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

